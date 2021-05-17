After leading the Union Pines girls soccer team through a perfect regular season and a perfect run through the Tri-County Conference, seniors Emily Bowbliss and Sage Dougherty were honored with individual awards from the Tri-County Conference.
Four other players were named all-conference along with the pair.
Bowbliss was named the offensive player of the year, as selected by the league’s coaches, and Doughtery earned defensive player of the year honors.
Bowbliss led the conference in goals scored, with 36, and assists, with 22. Her goal total this season was more than any other team in the conference scored all season. She finished her career with a school record of 61 assists and 102 goals scored.
As a vocal and emotional leader of the defense, Dougherty led a defense that allowed three goals all season in conference play, and 12 total in 16 matches. She also scored nine goals and had six assists.
The Vikings (15-1) advanced to the 3A East regional final this season under the leadership of the pair and a successful senior class.
Seniors Olivia Ivey and Emma Ring were also named all-conference, as were juniors Alexis Robbins and Gianna Silvestri.
Ring finished second in the conference with 18 goals scored and also had six assists. Ivey’s 18 assists were second in the conference to Bowbliss and she also scored 12 goals. Silvestri finished with eight goals and 10 assists this season, and Robbins had six goals and nine assists.
Vikings Softball Sends Two to All-Conference Team
A pair of Union Pines underclassmen were selected to the Tri-County Conference’s softball all-conference team this season.
Freshman Corryn McCutchen and junior Taylor Parker were selected to the team after the Vikings finished the year 3-7 with a 2-6 record in the conference.
McCutchen was the team’s leading batter having played in a majority of the contests this season with a .400 batting average. She also had six RBIs and four extra-base hits.
Parker hit .320 this season and had five RBIs.
Triton swept the conference’s individual awards as Gracyn Slaughter was named pitcher of the year, Kaila Cooney was player of the year and Mark Whitman was coach of the year.
Gracie Jolly was Union Pines’ representative on the sportsmanship team.
