Union Pines' Emily Bowbliss, left, was named the Tri-County Conference player of the year, and boys coach Nick Boney, right, was named the conference's coach of the year.

 Photos by Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Union Pines' Emily Bowbliss earned Tri-County Conference player of the year honors after helping the girls basketball team claim its fifth straight conference title and a berth in the state playoffs, the league announced this week.

Also honored with the individual awards was boys basketball coach Nick Boney as the Vikings closed out with a pair of wins in the regular season over two of the top three teams in the league to earn a playoff berth.

Union Pines guard Emma Ring (00) drives against a Southern Lee defender.

Bowbliss earned player of the year honors after her senior year after averaging 13.2 points per game, along with 4.9 rebounds per game and 3.7 steals per contest. Union Pines won the conference title and was awarded the No.1 seed in the 3A East bracket of the state playoffs before being bounced in the first round.

Union Pines forward Aaliyah Balser (12) looks to pass up the court against Harnett Central.

Also selected was senior Emma Ring and juniors Aaliyah Balser and Sara Adams.

Balser averaged a double-double in her first season with the Vikings with 12 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Union Pines' Sara Adams (34) spots up for a 3-point shot against Person in the state playoffs.

Ring led the team in assists from the point guard position with 3.5 assists per game and 7.3 points per game as well. Adams drained a team-high 17 3-pointers this season and nearly averaged 10 points per game.

Boney’s squad made the state playoffs as a wild card before falling to Terry Sanford to cap off a 7-4 season.

Union Pines guard Ahmad Jones (20) goes up for a contested layup against Southern Lee.

Senior Ahmad Jones and juniors Stevenson Haskell and Kelby Wright were named to the all-conference team.

Union Pines junior Kelby Wright (24) drives against Southern Lee this season.

Wright was the team’s leading scorer at 13.4 points per game and more than four rebounds a game. Jones led the team with 27 steals and averaged more than 10 points per game. Haskell averaged 9.1 points per game and 3.4 rebounds. Wright and Haskell both collected 20 steals apiece this season.

Union Pines' Stevenson Lee Haskell (25) looks to pass against Southern Lee.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

