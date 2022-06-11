Ryan Boudwin has gone through changes like moving four states away, picking up a new sport and sleeping on a mattress in the living room of his family’s rental home. For a 9-year-old, he has experienced more ups and downs in his life than people two or three times his age, but that hasn’t blurred his focus.
When he wakes up in the morning, Boudwin has a one-track mind.
“I’m just ready to get done with school,” Ryan said of his early morning thoughts. “I do my homework after golf, because I can get it done in like five minutes. I don’t have a lot. They give us free time sometimes and everyone’s on their computers playing video games, and I don’t enjoy video games, unless they’re sports. I’ll just complete my homework.”
Golf is known as the sport that is the hardest to play well, but Ryan would just stand quietly, flash a grin and proceed to flush an iron shot in front of you if you were to tell him that. With one U.S. Kids Golf state championship under his belt and an average score in the 60s, Boudwin plays U.S. Kids Golf events like he was born with a golf club in his hand.
That’s far from the case, with setbacks in his life that have led to some of his greatest sports accomplishments.
“When I was little I started playing baseball. Then during COVID, I got into golf and quit baseball because we were scared and our (baseball) team didn’t really follow the rules. I got into golf a year and a half ago,” Ryan said.
With a baseball team that didn’t socially distance to follow COVID-19 precautions enough for his liking on top of being opposed to his new sport choice that coincided with his baseball schedule, Ryan turned away from the sport he had played most of his life.
The priority for the family’s safety was heightened with the loss of several family members to COVID-19, including Boudwin’s grandfather, a doctor.
The real spark to picking up the sport was a trip to the driving range with his dad, Daniel, and learning about the annual congregation of the world’s best kids golfers to Pinehurst every year in the Netflix documentary “The Short Game.”
“We watched ‘The Short Game’ and we learned about U.S. Kids Golf. We had nothing going on because everybody was homeschooled and everything was shut down. We were like, ‘Let’s go to Pinehurst and try to get him qualified for the world championship,’ even though he was way off,” Daniel said.
The trip led to the Boudwin family planting their roots in Pinehurst and never returning to their former home in southern New Jersey.
“We came down to Pinehurst for a week, and we never went back to New Jersey, except to pack some stuff up. Mostly we had movers go in there, box our stuff up and ship it down,” Daniel said. “We’ve been here since because we love the people. They’re the nicest we’ve ever come across.”
Daniel, a casual player he admits, has never beaten his son on the golf course, and Daniel has seen Ryan put more attention to the sport given its individual nature.
“He gravitated to golf because all of his friends are hooked on Fortnite (a video game),” Daniel said. “Now he’s got golf and it’s just him and he can do it. He’ll tell you it’s a more productive use of his time.”
Any given day that Ryan is out practicing on the putting green at the Pinehurst Resort, he has complete strangers come up to speak to him.
On top of him being a stellar golfer, anytime someone wears a bright orange get-up like he wears every time he practices or plays a round of golf, he turns into a beacon for the members or resort guests to remark, “Pretty good putting stroke there Rickie,” or “Are you signing autographs today, Rickie?”
Copying the look of fan favorite professional golfer Rickie Fowler, Boudwin has taken on the identity of being Pinehurst’s “little Rickie.”
“I saw this video on YouTube of him hitting his shot in from 150 yards where he spun (the ball) backward,” Ryan said with pieces of orange dyed hair spilling out the bottom of his cap. “I wanted to be like him. I saw that he wore orange and I decided on Halloween to dress like him.”
Much like the player he dresses like, Ryan’s game continues to strive for greatness, even through another setback the family faced after settling into a home in Pinewild late last year.
A fire on March 12 destroyed the family’s home and most of their belongings.
“That was devastating to our family, aside from several (family) losses to COVID along the way. It was very hard on the kids,” Daniel said of the fire. “That was a huge blow to our family. It still is. It’s still something we're working through as a family. We had to take him out of all the golf events because of the emotional trauma we were all under.”
Ryan spent more than a month away from the game while the family processed the loss of their home. After being nearly self-taught, outside of a few video lessons he had watched, Ryan worked with Nicole Weller at the Pinehurst Golf Academy for help with his physical and mental game.
The veteran teacher found Ryan’s mental maturity well beyond his years.
“I think he’s 9 going on like 25. He’s a really cool kid. I think he takes an idea and kind of thinks about it, and spins it into his own,” Weller said. “I just think that the amount of improvement in such a small time, it was just great to see from him as a golfer and as a person. I’m really proud of him.”
Weller’s background in working on the golfer's mental side actually is a two-fold plan of the emotional and mental parts that come with the game.
“I like to address both. The emotional side kicks in first for everyone. Once the emotion kicks in, then the mental game kicks in,” Weller said. “We worked on what emotions he wants to have versus what he inherits. And then how to distract himself when he feels himself go down and how he manages himself.
“He had a really good physical manifestation of how to let something go so he could keep playing with the ability he knew he had.”
Ryan returned to competitive golf for the U.S. Kids Golf Carolinas state championship hosted at Longleaf Golf and Family Club on May 14-15.
As the only player in his division with two rounds in the 60s, Ryan won the boys 9-year-old championship by seven strokes. Adding to the feat was the decision making came solely from Ryan, not Daniel, who was a caddie for his son in the sense of just pushing his clubs around.
“In the state championship, he was the only kid that did it by himself. I pushed his cart to his approach shot,” Daniel said. “I would stay off the green, so I couldn’t see the hole. I would be like, ‘Ry, be a magician.’ Because he hits like a 40-foot putt and I have no idea where the hole is, and all of a sudden the ball disappears.
“It was a lot of fun and way easier for me being off the green and out of the picture, letting him do it on his own.”
The win continued the stout play that Ryan has showcased this year already with tour wins in the Pinehurst and Raleigh tours for the U.S. Kids Golf. He will make his return to New Jersey in two weeks to compete for that state title.
Either way, he has already locked himself in to compete in the championship that brought his family to Pinehurst later this summer at the U.S. Kids Golf World Championships.
Through the move to Pinehurst, losses of family members, a house fire and every other ordeal the Boudwin family has been through the last two-plus years, golf has been a centerpoint for the family now.
“It’s brought us together in that golf is the focal point of our family. Everything revolves around golf, and we enjoy that,” Daniel said. “We never thought we would do anything like this. I just wanted him to be able to swing with me when he was older, and play for fun.”
Ryan will make his debut in the championship after missing out last year when he elected to compete in the state championship for his new baseball team, the Sandhills Select, where he has rekindled his love for baseball as well.
The Sandhills Select coaches allow Ryan to play both sports, and have benefited from his arm on the mound in travel tournaments.
“I’m going to my 100th batter without a walk,” Ryan said.
A lot of the same qualities Ryan uses on the mound are put into play when he stands over a long birdie putt. He’s alone and the pressure is on his shoulders.
“I just try to calm myself and focus on the hole, and the mitt in baseball,” Ryan said.
The busy schedule of baseball and golf, along with school, can get hectic at times, like the one time when Ryan wore his orange Puma golf hat to baseball, but he has a firm grasp of his priorities.
“I just push myself and tell myself that I have to do it. I don’t force myself, and when I can’t do it, I’ll stop. During school, I’ll just get it done,” Ryan said, mentioning how his grades have improved the last two years, except for his math grades, which are satisfactory like usual.
“Baseball, I focus on that when I need to, but otherwise, it’s all golf and I focus and practice that.”
Goal-driven and focused with every practice rep he takes, Ryan mentally plays beyond his age with his ability to find inspiration from negative situations.
“He had something to prove, a little chip on his shoulder since the fire,” Daniel said.
The March 12 fire was a major milestone in Ryan’s life. A stash of more than 70 trophies were destroyed, but his passion was not. With orange attire and hair, and a positive demeanor, Ryan looks to replenish his trophy case in the future with a more heightened passion than when he filled it up the first time.
