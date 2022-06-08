Sandhills Bogeys ball park 03.jpeg

Kids toss a baseball in the infield while work continues on the Sandhills Bogeys' baseball field this week.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The wait for summer baseball to return to the area dwindles down this week with the Sandhills Bogeys, a collegiate summer wood bat team, scheduled to play its first home game of the summer at the newly constructed stadium Saturday.

Work on the stadium on the campus of Sandhills Community College has been ongoing since breaking ground in March. Work on the dugouts, bleachers and the backstop have ramped up in recent weeks.

“It’s coming along and we are in good shape. I think when this is done, it’s going to be one of best fields in the league, in my opinion,” Bogeys General Manager Casey Harrell said. “We have a lot of people out here working with us and they have full-time jobs. We love seeing the volunteers from the community coming on board to help us get done.”

On the field, the Bogeys are off to an 1-2 start, dropping games to the Sanford Spinners and the Swepsonville Sweepers on Sunday and Monday. The franchise' first win came in an 11-1 win in Fayetteville Tuesday.

In the loss to the Spinners, the Bogeys allowed seven runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, and fell 9-4 in the franchise’s inaugural game played in Tramway.

Bryson Horney, a Union Pines graduate, had a pair of hits and two RBIs in the loss. Both stats led the team in the contest.

Ashby Vining drove in one run for the Bogeys.

Sandhills Bogeys ball park 07.jpeg

Work on the dugouts continues on the Sandhills Bogeys baseball field less than a week ahead of the home opener Saturday.

After the Spinners posted two runs in the bottom of the first, the Bogeys took the lead in the middle innings with two runs in the top of the fourth and two more scores in the top of the sixth inning.

Riley Cameron, a Union Pines graduate, and Zach Fritts each scored a pair of runs for the Bogeys in the loss.

The Bogeys sent six pitchers to the mound in the loss, with Jordan Smith fanning five Sanford batters in his 2 2/3 innings pitching.

Sandhills traveled to Swepsonville, and lost 4-2 to the Sweepers.

Many familiar faces from the local area will suit up for the Bogeys this summer, including several players who have had standout high school careers this past year to prepare before entering the college ranks.

Graduating seniors from local high schools include Union Pines’ Micah Monaghan and Chance Purvis, Pinecrest’s Jackson Kuhn, and North Moore’s Gabriel Swarms on the roster.

Recent Union Pines graduates coming off playing in the college ranks this past season include Horney, Cameron, Jonathan Foster and Tanner Freeland.

The Bogeys start their three-game homestand against Fayetteville Saturday, Sanford Sunday and again Sanford on Tuesday. All home games will start at 4 p.m.

Individual tickets cost $10 for an adult and $5 for children. Season passes are available for $123 for adults and $63 for children.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

