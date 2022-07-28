There’s a fight that the Sandhills Bogeys exhibit when they are in what seems to be the worst possible situation.
For the second time in two nights on their home field, the Bogeys trailed by multiple runs. With a resolve to come back both times, a one-run deficit going into the bottom of the ninth with the top of the batting order coming up, a comeback seemed more like a formality than fantasy Thursday in the first game of the Old North State League championship series against the Hendersonville Honeycrisps.
“You can never count this team out. We make errors, but we come to play every day,” Riley Cameron said. “The whole team is on the same page. We want it every day and we won’t settle until we get this ring.”
Perfect execution led to Cameron stepping into the batter’s box with the bases loaded and no outs. Anything out of the infield could win the game. A roped single to left field scored the tying run, and Zach Fritts scored from second with a cloud of dust following him as he slid ahead of the tag at the plate for the 10-9 walkoff win.
“There’s just something about this team this past week where it doesn’t matter what situation we're going to come through,” Bogeys coach Tom Shaffer said. “They’re a tough group of kids.”
The Bogeys take on the Honeycrisps in game two Friday at home at 11 a.m., and if the visitors win that game, a winner-take-all third game will be played at Sandhills. But the Bogeys want to make it a quick day tomorrow for the hottest day of the month.
“It’s just a new day. That’s kind of our motto every day, is one day at a time, one inning at a time, one pitch at a time,” Cameron said. “Hopefully we can rest up and come in ready to play and put them away in the first game tomorrow.”
Using a slew of arms, The Bogeys fought off several charges from Hendersonville. Five errors also extended innings for the visitors, including a pair in the infield in the top of the third when a 5-1 Sandhills lead turned to an 8-5 deficit.
The Bogeys responded in the bottom of the fifth with Fritts scoring on a fielder’s choice, Cameron plating a run with a sacrifice fly and Ethan Wilkins smashing his second homer in as many nights to knot the score at 8-all.
“My first two at-bats, I really didn’t square it up well and I struck out. I told myself as I was coming up, ‘If it’s in the zone, I’m going to have to swing it as hard as I can,’” Wilkins said. “It really boosted everybody going into the next inning showing that we can come back in and put more runs up.”
After Hendersonville retook the lead in the top of the sixth after a bases-loaded walk, the stage was set for the top of the order to deliver for the Bogeys in the bottom of the ninth.
Jordan Smith reached when he led off on an error, and small ball took over for Sandhills. Fritts reached on a popped up bunt that slipped out of the reach of the Honeycrisps’ third baseman. Chance Purvis reached on a fielder’s choice where no outs were recorded after his bunt.
“Those situations all start with getting the lead-off guy on,” Shaffer said. “We needed that because we didn’t play very well defensively. We gave them a few runs.”
Hitless through his first three at-bats, Cameron wanted to show his own resolve with his game-winning hit.
“My goal was to look for a fastball and try to drive something in the gap. I kind of had to battle a little bit,” Cameron said. “I found a little bit of barrels throughout the game, and it wasn’t falling for me. And then I came up and I try to be a clutch player when I can, coming up in that situation.”
Five runs scored in the bottom of the second inning when the Bogeys built their first lead. Included in that rally was a three-run homer from Purvis.
Fritts and James Rice each had two hits for Sandhills.