By Mike Dubbs
Special to the Pilot
Bogeys centerfielder Zach Fritts, recently moved to the leadoff spot, got the Sandhills offense started right away with a leadoff double in the bottom of the first inning in the Bogeys’ 8-5 win in game one of a doubleheader against the Fayetteville Chutes. The second game was controlled by Sandhills, a 16-0 win in three innings against the last-place team in the Old North State League Monday.
Fritts advanced to third on a wild pitch, and was driven in by Chance Purvis, tying the game at one. Riley Cameron reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second and advanced to third on a single by Clay Wilson. Wilson also stole second to put runners on second and third. After Francis Segarra walked to load the bases, Jordan Smith was hit by a pitch, scoring Cameron to give the Bogeys a 2-1 lead after one.
Micah Monaghan singled to open the Bogeys’ second inning and advanced to second when newcomer Will Fuchs was hit by a pitch. Zach Fritts singled to drive in Monaghan. Ashby Vining delivered a two-run single, increasing the Bogey lead to 6-2 after two complete.
Carter Crow singled to open the Bogey third, and was driven in by Fritts. Fritts and Crow are teammates at Maryville College in Tennessee.
The final Bogey run came in the sixth, when Riley Cameron walked, stole second and third, and was driven in by Clay Wilson from The Citadel.
Fritts’ line for game one was two hits in four at-bats with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Gabriel Swarms got the start for the Bogeys pitching 3 2/3 innings with three strikeouts. Tanner Perrone from Mt. Aloysius came on with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth and struck out the first batter he faced to end the inning. Perrone then pitched a one-run seventh to close out game one.
Sanford Spinners
After Saturday’s game against the Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs was canceled due to weather, a showdown for first place in the Eastern Division between the Bogeys and the Sanford Spinners took place. Sanford took the game, 6-3.
The Spinners loaded the bases with no one out in the first, only to have Tyler Barfield strike out the next three Spinners to get out of the first with no damage.
In the bottom of the first, Zach Fritts walked, stole second and was driven in by Ethan Wilkins’ RBI single, giving the Bogeys a 1-0 lead after one.
That score remained until the Spinners got going in the fourth. Again, loading the bases with no one out, this time a two-run single by Tyson Measamer got the Spinners on the board. They would score three in the inning to take a 3-1 lead.
The Spinners added two in the fifth, increasing their lead to 5-1.
The Bogeys fought back in the bottom of the seventh. Francis Segarra walked to lead off the inning. Clay Wilson also walked with one down putting runners on first and second. Bryson Horney singled to drive in Segarra. Chance Purvis then singled to drive in Wilson, cutting the Spinners’ lead to 5-3.
The Bogeys would not score again, and the Spinners added a solo home run in the top of the ninth off the bat of Jonah Ravelo for a final score of 6-3.
The two teams meet again Friday in Sanford.
Mecklenburg Muscadines
The Bogeys won a weather- shortened game Friday, defeating the Mecklenburg Muscadines 3-2, as the game was called in the top of the fifth due to lightning.
Segarra has been a huge part of the Bogeys’ defense since his arrival from Queens College, New York. In the bottom of the second inning Friday, the Bogeys’ shortstop let his bat do the damage as he drove in what turned out to be the winning run with a two-run single.
“This is a great team, and I just try to do my best. My mindset every day is to play my best on every pitch. If you can do that, at the end of the day you are satisfied with the results,” Segarra said.
Jonathan Foster got the start for the Bogeys striking out eight in four-plus innings of work. Foster gave up two singles in the fifth, and was replaced by Jordan Smith. Foster gave credit to his defense: “I have a lot of confidence in my defense, and that gives me confidence.”