Stumbling out the gate in their return to action from the All-Star break, the Sandhills Bogeys picked up a 6-2 win over the Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs Thursday night after a 15-11 loss to the Reidsville Luckies Tuesday at home.
The Bogeys got another solid start from pitcher Dylan Langston, who threw 92 pitches over his seven innings of work, walking two and giving up two hits.
Langston left the game with a 6-1 lead. “Not as many strikeouts tonight as my last outing, but the goal tonight was to throw strikes and let the solid defense do its thing,” he said.
Andrew Chapman led the Bogey offense going 2-for-3 with a three-run blast in the home half of the third inning. Upon reaching home plate, the usual team celebration took a very golf-like celebration look. Teammates were waiting to put a green jacket on Chapman.
“There was a lot of chatter before the game about who would get to don the jacket first,” Chapman said. “It was awesome. Even better was the fact that it was a good team win. We pitched, we hit, we played defense, and we took care of business.”
The Bogeys pounded out 11 hits, and took advantage of six walks from Surfin’ Turf pitching.
The Bogeys continue their homestand with a game Sunday afternoon against the Sanford Spinners at 4 p.m., and a Monday doubleheader against the Fayetteville Chutes, with games at 2 and 5 p.m.
On Tuesday, the Reidsville Luckies bested the Sandhills Bogeys in a high-scoring affair, with both sides going hit for hit in a 15-11 win for the Luckies at Sandhills.
The Bogeys fired up the offense in the second inning when Clay Wilson hit a two-run homer. Micah Monaghan followed up and added to the lead with an RBI single to center to make it 3-0 heading into the third. Cole Mclain put the Luckies on the board in the third with an RBI double, and Aiden Kolessar tied it with a RBI double of his own to bring two runners across.
In the bottom of the third, the Bogeys retook the lead when Zach Fritts scored on a passed ball. Jay Allred would then tie the ball game up again in the top of the fourth on an RBI triple. The Bogeys would not go away and neither would the Luckies as the bogeys regained the lead on an RBI double by Noah Evington, and then Mclain would tie it at 5-5 with a RBI single.
The Luckies would then go on a run starting with them taking the lead on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth as 10 runs scored. Braxton King followed with an RBI double. Nolan Pherigo added another RBI double and Hudson Rowe with an RBI single made it a 10-5 Reidsville lead.
That was not all, as Christopher Tscuras hit a 3-run homer to make it 13-5, and then made it 14-5 on a wild pitch. Bogeys got a run across in the bottom of the fifth on a groundout to first by Francis Segura.
The Bogeys would then come to life with a miraculous run starting with a Fritts RBI single, Riley Cameron groundouts to first to bring in a run. Ashby Vining hit a two-run homer, and Ethan Wilkins hit a homer next at-bat to cut the lead to three runs at 14-11.
Nick Knutson surrendered five runs on six hits over three innings striking out two. Logan Sutter and Nate Prince would then come in and help the Luckies close out the game in the win.
Mitchell Grannan allowed five hits and three runs over 2 2/3 innings, striking out four.
Bogeys hit three homeruns and had 12 hits in the game.