A season after bringing summer wood bat baseball to the area, and a league title with it, the Sandhills Bogeys are ready to return with more of the entertainment and baseball they gave a taste of last year.
The 2022 Old North State League champions hope to build off the success last year, now under general manager Barry Culberson, who was the announcer and unofficial mascot for the team a year ago.
Synonymous with his flat hat, Bogeys’ jersey and baseball pants rolled up to look like knickers, Culberson also served as the general manager for the Fayetteville Chutes, another team in the league last year.
“We changed a couple things around. Most people know me as Bogeyman riding the bike around and acting crazy, singing,” Culberson said. “I’m going to do a lot of the same things I did last year.”
Becoming the general manager means more than delegation in the league owned and operated by Culberson’s son-in-law Alec Allred. Culberson helped with the construction of the home field for the Bogeys ahead of the start of last season, and has been a face for the franchise now heading into its second summer.
“We’ve got a great year coming up. I’ve got a few more hats this year. I’m not only the Bogeyman, but I’m also in charge of ticket sales, making sure we’re staffed correctly. We’ve got a new concession stand,” Culberson said. “There’s a huge back end of one baseball game that you would not believe.
“If you thought last year was fun, it’s going to be even more fun this year.”
The Bogeys are a few weeks from the start of the season and are still looking for more sponsors and host families for players coming to the area from out of town.
More promotions, from game sponsors to in-game activities, are in the works for this season, Culberson said.
“We’re going to do all the stuff that (director of community relations) Julie Borshak does. Julie is huge in our program. She does everything to the nines,” Culberson said. “It could be 11 at night and she’s texting me and the coaches.”
Sandhills Community College completed the construction of a bathroom and concession stand area at the stadium this offseason. A beer garden, shade over the bleachers, power to the scoreboard and other upgrades for the facility are expected for the season. The home games will start at 5 p.m.
While the first home game isn’t until June 3, the Bogeys are welcoming the community ahead of the first game of the season.
An open house event is scheduled for May 20 to meet this year’s Bogeys, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the stadium located on Sandhills Community College’s campus. Food trucks, family activities and pet adoptions will be on hand, as well as live music from Whiskey Pines. The team leaves for its season opener from the event to take on the High Point Hushpuppies on the road.
A lot of familiar faces return to the Bogeys, including several local players like Chance Purvis, Jonathan Foster and Micah Monaghan. Tyler Barfield, from Laurinburg, returns to a deep pitching staff. Newcomers with local ties include Mayson Dear, Cove Mashburn, Nick DiCarlo and Finley Spicer.
“We do have a lot of kids coming back, and the word is we can be as good, or better, than we were last year,” Culberson said. “This year we have some new kids coming in, and some veterans coming back. We have a group chat with all our players and coaches, and you can see the guys coming back from last year heading it up.”
The Old North State League grew by two more teams this year, separating the 15 teams into three different divisions. The addition of teams and other exhibitions extend the season from May to late July.