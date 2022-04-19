The Sandhills Bogeys are conducting a search for talented singers or musicians to perform the national anthem at each of their home games in the 2022 season. The event will be held on Saturday, May 7, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sunrise Theater Outdoor Stage, located at 250 NW Broad St. in Southern Pines.
The Sandhills Bogeys will host over 20 home games in the 2022 regular season and seek to highlight the most talented vocalists and musicians in the county. The top five contestants chosen by our judges will advance to an online contest conducted by The Pilot newspaper to determine the Opening Day national anthem performer for the home opener Saturday, June 11, against the Fayetteville Chutes.
“A typical talent search for anthem Singers usually requires each of the contestants to sing a small portion of the national anthem in succession. With this being a military town, two hours of the national anthem being performed in the downtown area would bring the entire town to a standstill,” said Julie Borshak, director of community relations for the Old North State League. “We will have to choose another song for our contest to keep things moving along.”
The Sandhills Bogeys will launch their inaugural season at the brand new ballpark located on the campus of Sandhills Community College. The Bogeys are a part of the Old North State League, which has 13 teams across North Carolina. This collegiate wooden bat league is the fastest-growing short season league in the country drawing some of the top athletes from area colleges and universities.
Pre-registration for contestants is required. The event is free and open to the public. Spectators are welcome. Those interested should contact Borshak at bogeysevents@oldnorthstateleague.com.
For additional information and details on how to further support the Sandhills Bogeys, contact General Manager Casey Harrell at caseyharrell@oldnorthstateleague.com.