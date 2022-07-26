With a frantic schedule since the All-Star break meaning consecutive days with a game in a row, the hours before the Sandhills Bogeys’ regular season finale against High Point on Sunday provided a chance for a team in the midst of a crisis to correct their direction.
With a 3-3 record in the last six games, including back-to-back losses for the first time since the first two games of the season, the Bogeys had a practice on their home field. With the playoff starting Tuesday, a reset was needed.
“We got back to work today. We were out here about 12:30 and pretty much ran a whole entire practice before batting practice even started. That’s what we did at the beginning of the season and how we got off to a good start, and it was something that we needed to do,” coach Tom Shaffer said. “Guys needed reps and they weren’t getting them. It was just a matter of time and today was that day.”
The reset worked for one game, a 5-4 win over the top team in the league record wise, High Point, and now the lessons have to continue with Oak City playing at Sandhills at 11 a.m. in the first round of the Old North State League playoffs. The winner faces the winner between Sanford and Swepsonville on Wednesday at 4 p.m. with a berth in the league title series on the line.
“It was really slow the last few days. I would say that this is a great win going into the playoffs, having the momentum rolling for Tuesday against Oak City,” pitcher Dylan Langston said.
One intangible that Langston has noticed with the team is their ability to rebound after a loss. Only twice has the team lost multiple games in a row, with a pair of losses coming this past weekend.
“We have shown that we have the ability to bounce back from adversity. If things go wrong one day, we come back the next day and execute whatever we need to do,” Langston said. “That’s one of the big things with this team.”
Shaffer has noticed one common denominator in some of the losses in recent weeks, four of such in nine games since the All-Star break. That’s compared to five losses in the first 19 games before the break.
“There’s been in the last two weeks, five or six times where each of those games could’ve gone a different direction if we made one play, and we lost all five of those games,” Shaffer said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about playing baseball. You’ve got to make the routine plays.”
He acknowledges that a long summer coming on the heels of a long spring college season can lead to some mental and physical fatigue, but Shaffer hopes to see the Bogeys focus in on a handful of games this week that could end with a championship.
Langston and a handful of other pitchers for the Bogeys stand ready for single elimination through the Eastern Division championship.
“The way that I’ve been throwing, the way Tyler’s (Barfield) has been throwing, Tanner (Perrone) and Carson (Everette), like everyone’s throwing it well,” Langston said.
Two losses to Sanford, the top seed in the East, are still fresh for the Bogeys. In the losses, the team scored a combined four runs, but batting practice on the field gives Shaffer hope the team’s bats can come to the stadium hot Tuesday.
“We haven’t had an opportunity to hit too many times on this field because we don’t have the equipment to do it. Today was one of those days,” Shaffer said.
Without looking too far past the task at hand that is Oak City, a chance to rectify a pair of losses to a divisional rival is on the Bogeys’ minds.
“We really want Sanford really bad. We want them at home, because we love playing at home, so we’re ready for them. We have to get through Tuesday first,” Langston said.
And what is working in favor of Sandhills is the road to the Old North State League title series will come through their home field, where the Bogeys have compiled a 13-3-1 record this season.
“We play pretty well here,” Shaffer said. “We can beat whoever we play against, but we have to get through the East first.”
The league championship series will be a best-of-three between the winners out of the Eastern and Western divisions, played Friday and Saturday at Pineville.