Bogeys Hosting Season Kickoff Golf Tournament Staff Report May 15, 2023 5 hrs ago Before the action takes place on the diamond this summer, the Sandhills Bogey are hosting a season kickoff golf tournament at Whispering Woods Golf Club next week.The tournament is scheduled for a 10 a.m. shotgun start on Wednesday, May 24.The cost for the tournament is $300 for a team of four, and a team can play with a Bogey for an additional $30 per player. Longest drive, closest to the pin and other door prizes will be included in the event.Food, beverage and other sponsorships opportunities are available for the tournament to support the team and other capital projects at the Bogeys' home stadium at Sandhills Community College.More information and registration can be found at https://www.sandhillsbogeys.com/golf-tournament.