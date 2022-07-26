7-26 (52).JPG

The Bogeys charge from the dugout celebrating a playoff win over Oak City at home Tuesday.

 Mike Dubbs/Special to The Pilot

The Sandhills Bogeys opened the Old North State League playoffs with a hard fought 6-3 victory of the Oak City Gliders at home Tuesday.

Ethan Wilkins opened the scoring for the Bogeys with a two-run double in the bottom of the first. Francis Segarra hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second to make it a 3-1 Bogey lead after two complete innings.

7-26 (18).JPG
Dylan Langston delivers to the plate for the Bogeys as part of his seven innings on the mound.
 
7-26 (31).JPG

Mitch Grannan pitches in the eighth inning of the playoff wins over Oak City.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days