The Sandhills Bogeys opened the Old North State League playoffs with a hard fought 6-3 victory of the Oak City Gliders at home Tuesday.
Ethan Wilkins opened the scoring for the Bogeys with a two-run double in the bottom of the first. Francis Segarra hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second to make it a 3-1 Bogey lead after two complete innings.
The Gliders fought back to tie the game with two runs in the sixth.
Dylan Langston turned in a quality start for the Bogeys, pitching seven innings. Mitch Grannan took the hill in the 8th for the Bogeys, and threw two innings of no-hit ball to earn the win.
Ashby Vining has been one of the leaders on the field for the Bogeys, with his bat and with his catching. Vining came to the plate with the bases loaded in the eighth and the score tied 3-3. Vining was hit by a pitch, driving in what would prove to be the game-winning run. After a walk scored another run, Francis Segarra delivered an RBI single to make the score 6-3 Bogeys. Segarra had a good day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Grannan retired the Gliders in order in the top of the ninth to end the game.
When asked if he would be ready to throw an inning or two in the next game, Grannan replied, “I want to compete every day I can.”
The Bogeys advanced to face the winner of the Sanford-Swepsonville game in the Eastern Division final at home Wednesday at 4 p.m.