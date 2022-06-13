A crowd of approximately 800 fans turned out for Saturday’s home opener as the Sandhills Bogeys played host to the Fayetteville Chutes in the return of college baseball to the area.
By scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning, the Bogeys claimed an 8-0 win Saturday. Sandhills returned home Sunday to extend its win streak to three with an 8-6 win over the Sanford Spinners.
In the first game, the Bogeys stole five bases, including three in the five-run first inning. To go with the stolen bases, the Bogeys also got a quality five-inning start from Dylan Langston, from Lesley University, with seven strikeouts and three hits allowed. North Moore grad Gabriel Swarms threw one inning of shutout relief.
More local talent provided the power for the offense, with Jordan Smith, from neighboring Montgomery County homered twice, and Union Pines product Riley Cameron went deep once en route to fuel the Bogeys’ win.
Bogeys Manager Bernie Carbo was pleased with the opener, “we’ve got great fans, a great coaching staff, great ownership, I’m very excited for Sandhills Bogeys baseball.”
The Bogeys followed up Saturday's win with a hard fought 8-6 victory over the Sanford Spinners on Sunday.
The Bogeys again got quality starting pitching as Scotland High grad and St. Andrews pitcher Tyler Barfield pitched six innings of one-run ball, striking out eight batters, while allowing only four hits and walking one.
Zach Fritts from Knoxville, Tennessee, went 2-for-3 at the plate, driving in four runs, including a two-run home run in the third.
Cameron went 3-3 with three runs scored. Smith had three RBIs. Andrew Miller from Johnson City, Tennessee, took the mound with the bases loaded and two out in the eighth after the Spinners had already plated three runs, and got out of the inning with no further damage. Miller earned the save by pitching a one-run ninth inning. Miller and Fritts are teammates at Maryville College in Tennessee.
The Bogeys promised fun for the fans, and they delivered. Kids get to run the bases after the game, and the players hang around to sign autographs. Bogeys park is a beautiful place to watch a ball game.
The homestand continues for the Bogeys Tuesday against Sanford again. Sandhill’s six straight games at home includes hosting the Lenoir Legends on Friday, the Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs on Saturday and the Oak City Gliders on Sunday. All home games begin at 4 p.m.
After dropping their first two, the Bogeys have now won three in a row for a 3-2 record through Sunday’s action.