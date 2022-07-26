The Sandhills Bogeys broke a two-game losing streak and defeated Western Division-leading High Point Hushpuppies, 5-4, in the regular season finale for both teams Sunday afternoon.
The Bogeys opened the scoring in the bottom of the second when Noah Evington led off the inning with a solo home run. Francis Segarra followed with a single, advanced to third on a Carter Crow single, and scored on a Gabriel Swarms ground out for a 2-0 Bogey lead after two complete innings.
The Hushpuppies got one back in the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the fourth, the Bogeys got a leadoff single from Francis Segarra. Jordan Smith and Crow each walked to load the bases. Zach Fritts grounded out, but drove in Smith. Crow scored from third on a wild pitch, giving the Bogeys a 4-1 lead after four innings.
The Hushpuppies plated three in the top of the sixth inning to tie the game, setting the stage for Crow, who led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run. The homer was Crow’s second home run of the season, this one proving to be the game-winning RBI.
Crow is one of the eight Bogey players who have worked the Bogeys’ youth baseball skills camp. When asked if the game-winning RBI was the highlight of his season, Crow said, “The whole experience has been great, and yes, the home run was awesome, but my single favorite thing is serving as a role model for the kids at camp.”
Carson Everett threw the last two innings, striking out four to shut the door on the Hushpuppies.
Both teams have qualified for the Old North State League Playoffs, beginning Tuesday. Sandhills will host the first round games Tuesday at 11 a.m., when the Bogeys take on Oak City.
The win stopped the bleeding for the Bogeys after two road losses earlier in the weekend. The top seed in the Eastern Division slipped away from the Bogeys with a 6-1 loss at Sanford Friday, and then Oak City rejected the Bogeys in a 10-8 win.
In the loss to the Gliders, Sandhills was unable to stop the home team at the plate in the later innings, with the winning three runs crossing in the sixth and seventh innings.
Ashbey Vining led the Bogeys with three hits and two RBIs. Fritts and Francis Segarra each had two hits and an RBI for the Bogeys.
After Oak City starter Ben Sopp struck out eight batters in five innings, the bullpen held the Bogeys to one run and one hit over the final four innings.