Riley Cameron and Ashby Vining combined for five total hits, with Vining driving in five runs as the Sandhills Bogeys defeated the Swepsonville Sweepers 12-2 at home on Saturday. The win set up back-to-back wins to start off the nine-game homestand with a 3-1 win over the Oak City Gliders Sunday.
Cameron and Vining combine to do most of the catching for the Bogeys. The pair bat third and fourth in the Bogeys’ lineup. When asked about the chemistry the pair demonstrate on the field, Cameron said, “They can’t pitch around both of us. They have to pitch to one of us. We like that.”
Vining added, “We have clicked from day one, catching, hitting, off the field, you name it.”
Zach Fritts went 3-for-5 and scored a pair of the Bogeys’ runs. Tyler Barfield got the start for the Bogeys, pitching 7 2/3 innings, striking out 10 batters while allowing five hits. Jonathan Foster got the final out as the game was halted after the eighth inning with the 10-run margin.
Cameron walked with two outs in the first inning, stole second, went to third on a throwing error, and was driven in by Vining with an RBI single. Vining scored on an RBI single by Ethan Wilkins. Fritts doubled in the third inning, stole third, and was driven in by Riley Cameron. Cameron advanced to second on an error, and was again driven in by Vining for a 4-0 Bogeys lead. The same combination struck in the fifth, as Fritts singled, Cameron tripled driving in Fritts, and Vining hit a sacrifice fly driving in Cameron.
The Sweepers scored two in the sixth, cutting the Bogeys’ lead to 6-2. The Bogeys got one of those runs back in the bottom of the sixth as Carter Crow singled, stole second, and scored on an RBI single by Clay Wilson. In the Bogeys’ seventh, Cameron walked, was driven in by a Vining double, and then Wilkins hit a two-run home run for 10-2 Bogey lead. The Bogey’s ended the game in the bottom of the eight when Andrew Chapman singled, Micah Monaghan walked, and Fritts delivered a two-out RBI single, scoring Chapman. After Cameron walked, Vining delivered the final blow with an RBI single scoring Monaghan.
On Sunday, the Bogeys avenged a Friday loss to the Oak City Gliders with a 3-1 victory. The Gliders struck first, scoring a run in the top of the fourth. Crow led off the Bogeys’ fifth with a single. Micah Monaghan singled, and James Rice knocked in the first Bogeys run with an RBI single scoring Crow.
Rice struggled at the plate on Saturday, but smiled and said, “every day is a new day.”
Fritts followed with an RBI single, scoring Monaghan, and the Bogeys led 2-1 after six innings. Fritts tripled to lead off the Bogey eight inning, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Cameron to complete the scoring. Crow went 2-for-3 for the Bogeys.
Chance Purvis got the start for the Bogeys, and pitched six strong innings, scattering seven hits. Carson Everett threw two perfect innings of relief, striking out the side in the seventh. Mitchell Grannon pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save.
The Old North State League will now have a break for the All-Star Game and home run derby on Saturday in Pineville. Making the Eastern Division All-Stars from the Bogeys are Vining, Cameron, Barfield, Foster, Noah Evington and Dylan Langston.
The Bogeys are 13-6 heading into the All-Star break, and return to action on Tuesday July 12, hosting the Reidsville Luckies at 4 p.m.