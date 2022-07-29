DSC_0917.jpeg

Catcher Ashby Vining lifts pitcher Tyler Barfield off the ground after the final out in the Old North State League championship series. Vining was named MVP of the championship.

 Mike Dubbs/Special to The Pilot

Pressure was put on Ashby Vining twice over the final two innings in Game Two of the Old North State League championship series Friday with a bright Carolina sun beating down on the Sandhills Bogeys’ home field.

The first bout of pressure came in a tie game in the top of the eighth inning, with two outs and a pair of teammates standing in scoring position against the Hendersonville Honeycrisps. About an hour later, the pressure was not as much mental, but physical after Vining closed his glove on a swinging third strike for the 27th, and final, out to end a 4-2 win for the Bogeys, clinching the title. After tackling pitcher Tyler Barfield, the Bogeys’ catcher was well protected in his gear to be smothered under a dogpile of his teammates to celebrate the Old North State League championship.

Champs (15).jpeg

The Sandhills Bogeys pose with the Old North State League championship trophy after clinching the title in a two-game sweep at home Friday. The Bogeys topped the Hendersonville Honeycrisps, 4-2, Friday in Game Two.
Champs (1).jpeg

What’s left of water and ice in the Bogeys’ water bucket is dumped on coach Tom Shaffer after the championship win.

 
Champs (7).jpeg

Sandhills Bogeys catcher Ashby Vining was named MVP of the Old North State League championship series.
7-27 (1).jpeg

Tyler Barfield delivers to home in the ninth inning of the win over the Hendersonville Honeycrisps at home Friday.
DSC_0874.jpeg

Jordan Smith is given the green jacket to wear after his solo homer in the fifth inning during the win over Hendersonville Friday.

