The Sandhills Bogeys pose with the Old North State League championship trophy after clinching the title in a two-game sweep at home Friday. The Bogeys topped the Hendersonville Honeycrisps, 4-2, Friday in Game Two.
Pressure was put on Ashby Vining twice over the final two innings in Game Two of the Old North State League championship series Friday with a bright Carolina sun beating down on the Sandhills Bogeys’ home field.
The first bout of pressure came in a tie game in the top of the eighth inning, with two outs and a pair of teammates standing in scoring position against the Hendersonville Honeycrisps. About an hour later, the pressure was not as much mental, but physical after Vining closed his glove on a swinging third strike for the 27th, and final, out to end a 4-2 win for the Bogeys, clinching the title. After tackling pitcher Tyler Barfield, the Bogeys’ catcher was well protected in his gear to be smothered under a dogpile of his teammates to celebrate the Old North State League championship.
The physical pressure sustained by Vining came as a result of him shaking off the mental pressure to line a single over third base and score Chance Purvis and Riley Cameron, marking the game-winning runs in the eighth inning after the score was tied at 2-all after seven complete innings.
“Not for me, I live for moments like that. I’m in the weight rooms before the games. I’ve been in moments like that before,” Vining said of pressure at the plate. “I actually live for moments like that. I didn’t feel pressure. I had something to prove tonight. I don’t feel like they didn’t respect me like they should have.”
All five playoff games the Bogeys had this week came through their home field, but another advantage the team had was their ability to close out games in the final three innings.
“We won every single game of the playoffs, and the last game of the regular season, in the last three innings. You don’t focus on the good or the bad in the first six innings,” Bogeys coach Tom Shaffer said. “We bear down in the final three innings in every single one of those games, and we came out on top.
“Whenever this team decides they want to play baseball, as it just shows, they are the best team in the league.”
The eighth-inning rally from Sandhills in the top of the frame, being that it was the road team on the scoreboard in the second game of the series, came solely with two outs, after Jordan Smith and Zach Fritts were retired to lead off the inning. Two outs didn’t slow down Purvis and Cameron from reaching on singles, and a pitch in the dirt moved both over into scoring position for Vining.
“They knew what they needed to do. Last night you saw Riley come in clutch and with us back to back, you’ve got to throw to one of us,” Vining said. “With runners on second and third and a 2-0 count, you’ve got to put me on base. Every coach in this league knows that, but they thought they could challenge me and that’s their mistake.”
Vining was named the MVP of the championship series, but that recognition paled in comparison to the “You Can Go Home Now” trophy the Bogeys received as a team.
“It’s awesome just to have the season I had. A lot goes into winning the MVP, but to win the championship, to me, means a little bit more,” Vining said. “To play hard and work hard on and off the field, and show the kids that, it pays off.”
With a two-run lead, Carson Everette came on to pitch the bottom of the eighth inning, and left a lead-off walk on the bases as he retired the side. Barfield, who threw more than 130 pitches in a complete game Wednesday against Sanford, said after the second-round playoff game he would be available for whatever his team needed in the championship series. That meant coming in on less than two days rest to get the final three outs.
“It was a close game, and they needed me to close it so I came in to close it and finish it out by doing what I do best,” Barfield said. “I just had to come up there and sit the rest of them down.”
The Bogeys were patient at the plate in the game against a trio of Hendersonville pitchers in the win. After starter Jordan Searcy was taken out and replaced by side-armer Max Mull, who’s different throwing style was slower than the velocity the Bogeys had been accustomed to, it took three innings before the Bogeys finally scratched a run off the Honeycrisps.
Perhaps no Bogeys batter was more patient waiting for their time to come through than designated hitter Jordan Smith. The Montgomery County native had been in a slump, hitless in the last several games, but something felt right for the slugger Friday morning at The Factory indoor batting facility.
“I knew I could do it. I had started off pretty hot, and it was just a matter of me doing it at that point,” Smith said. “I adjusted my swing and I was like, ‘Dang, I feel good.’ It was more so just self-confidence of being put in that situation.”
In a 1-1 game entering the fifth inning, his no-doubt solo home run exited the ballpark quickly to put the Bogeys up 2-1.
“I’ve been struggling for a while now. Me and (Bogeys field manager) Bernie (Carbo) have had some long talks about swinging. That guy just left one right down the middle for me to hit,” Smith said. “I was thinking to myself, ‘You know what, I ain’t nothing to lose so I might as well swing as hard as I can.’ That’s what I did and it just happened to get over the field.”
After hitting two homers in the home opener for Sandhills in early June, Smith had been without a home run at home until Friday, adding to the celebration in the infield in the moments after claiming the league title.
“These guys come in and work their tails off. I can’t put it in words because there’s so much adrenaline going on,” Smith said. “These guys come in here every day and we bust our butts for each other. We all bonded tightly with each other. As soon as I met all these guys, I knew we were going to be a winning team.”
The Honeycrisps scored a run in the next half inning to knot the score at 2-all on a Levi Medford RBI single.
Purvis scored two runs in the game for the Bogeys, and came up with clutch pitching in the bottom of the seventh to keep the score tied when the Honeycrisps put runners on first and third base with one out with a strikeout and a groundout to third base.
For the Bogeys, the championship was validation. The team felt slighted with no individual weekly awards given out by the league this season from the league, despite producing one of the best records in the league.
“It feels really good to show back to the league, because we never got pitcher of the week, we never got player of the week. Everyone doubted us,” Vining said. “There was only one thing for us to do. Winners win and that’s what we did.”
In the end, the Old North State League title confirmed that the Bogeys, as a whole, were the best team in the league, finishing first in their first season of existence. Only one award was needed to prove that.