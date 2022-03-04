Walking where the infield dirt will soon be on the baseball field being built for the Sandhills Bogeys summer wood-bat team on the southwest end of the Sandhills Community College campus, John Dempsey had an extra pep in his step.
The lifelong baseball fan and president of the college looked as though he was ready to field a few ground balls or round the bases at a field that this summer will welcome college baseball players looking to build their skills.
“We’ve had a softball field here for quite some time. This is the footprint of it,” Dempsey said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the field Friday. “They came in and they measured everything and they said that we can play baseball here.”
The Old North State League expansion this winter included the creation of the Bogeys to bring summer baseball to the area. The Allred family of son Alec, who is the league’s newly appointed president and CEO, and father Reggie, who helped found the league, were the ones that came to Dempsey about bringing a team to a space on campus.
“We’ve been wanting to get down here since 2019. We reached out to basically every municipality here about bringing a team here. Somebody told me to get in touch with the college,” Alec Allred said. “(Dempsey) loves baseball more than anybody I’ve ever met.”
A target date of June 12 is set for the Bogeys to host their first home game of the season after 10 weeks of work to install the fencing and level the field to make it game-ready for that first home game.
The Old North State League and Sandhills Community College came up with an agreement where the league will build a field in exchange for rights to use the property for the next 10 summers, Dempsey said. He also said a portion of the COVID-19 relief money the college has received will go to the installation of bathroom facilities at the field.
“It’s going to be a good thing for the community,” Alec Allred said. “This is going to be one of those areas where I could see 500 to 1,000 people out here at night, especially if we can get the grandstand out here.”
Dempsey’s doubts of a field being built in the area came with the sand volleyball courts being approximately 100 yards away from where home plate is expected to be placed. The field of dreams the Allreds envisioned will give the field a unique twist in right field. With the outfield wall being 290 feet from home — a relatively short distance for the college players that will play on the field — the Allreds had an idea to limit left-handed batters from easily hitting home runs over the short porch in right field.
“They said, ‘Think of the Green Monster (the towering left field wall in Boston’s Fenway Park). We’re going to take that fence even higher and we’re going to cover it so it looks like it,’” Dempsey said. “We’ve got the right guy managing the team because he knows all about the Green Monster.”
Former Major League player Bernie Carbo was named the field manager for the Bogeys, and five seasons of his 12-year career was spent in Boston playing for the Red Sox. He was enshrined into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2004.
“This field is going to be used for many other activities. Not only our team, but we had an idea when I talked with Alec that there’s going to be tournaments here and kids playing here. We’re going to bring kids out here for lessons and teaching and running,” Carbo said. “It’s all Alec’s idea of having fun. We want it to be fun for these kids and their families. We want the community to understand that this is a great game to come out and watch and enjoy.”
While the Old North State League will be able to construct the skeleton of the field, Alec Allred said the next goal for the complex will be decided in the coming weeks.
“That’s the importance of the naming rights partner. The league has the ability to get the field here and get college baseball here. But to build a 1,000-seat grandstand, we need a naming rights partner,” he said. “If we don’t land a naming rights partner in the next week or two, we will probably have to do it basically in phases. Phase one, let’s play baseball and get the field right with the fencing and the dugouts. Phase two, build a grandstand maybe next year.”
The Old North State League is partnering with Great Plains Sponsorships to help find corporate or private partners to get the naming rights for the stadium.
The passion for baseball in the area led to the league pursuing the idea of creating the Sandhills Bogeys, and now the team adds to the local baseball community with a college-level program.
“We’re excited to bring baseball to the community at a higher level,” said Casey Harrell, the general manager for the Bogeys. “It’s growing youth wise and the way this stadium is going to impact the college and the community, it’s going to be amazing the crack of the wood bat out here surrounded by Bernie Carbo and (pitching coach) Sandy (McIver) and our coaching staff. It’s going to bring a lot of people out on a regular basis.”
With the field being built, Dempsey said the college will see the community response to this summer with the Bogeys as to if baseball will be added as an intercollegiate team through the athletic department in the future.
“This might or might not lead to Sandhills resurrecting its own baseball team. I don’t know. We really want to see if this community has the pent up appetite for baseball that everybody has told me that it has,” Dempsey said. “If that turns out to be true, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if we didn’t have a baseball team at the college.”
