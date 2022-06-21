The Sandhills Bogeys had a three-game homestand this past weekend. Friday opened with an 8-2 loss to the Lenoir Legends, but the Bogeys followed that loss with two wins: a 4-1 victory over the Brunswick Surfin’ Turfs on Saturday, and a 4-3 win over the Oak City Gliders on Sunday.
Legends pitcher Luke Drzemiecki struck out 12 Bogeys to get the win in a 7 1/2 inning contest shortened by severe weather on Friday. The loss was Sandhills’ first home loss of the summer.
James Rice scored the Bogeys’ first run in the bottom of the first. Rice led off for the Bogeys, and walked, stole second and scored on an RBI single by Ashby Vining. Clay Wilson scored the other Bogey run in the second. Wilson also walked and stole second, and Noah Evington knocked Wilson in with a two-out single.
Lenoir scored four runs in the top of the fifth, and added a pair of runs in the top of the eighth, before lightning led to the game being called early.
Tyler Barfield got the start for the Bogeys on the mound, and struck out four batters.
The Bogeys bounced back on Saturday with a pitching gem of their own. Dylan Langston, from Lesley University, pitched the first complete game in franchise history, striking out 13 Brunswick batters, while scattering six hits.
When asked if he knew the pitching staff was a bit shorthanded, Langston said, “Coach told me that he needed me to give him seven innings tonight. I told him I was going to give him nine.”
Saturday’s offense was led by Vining, who went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a home run, driving in two of the four Bogeys runs.
Riley Cameron added an RBI double in the fifth, knocking in Zach Fritts, who had singled and stole second and third.
Vining, from Lexington, South Carolina, plays collegiately for Coker University and credited the home crowd for his performance.
“This place is amazing,” he said. “It’s a privilege to play in front of this awesome crowd.”
On Sunday, the Bogeys jumped out to a 3-0 lead after three innings, powered by two RBIs by Evington’s two-out single, scoring Rice and Fritts.
Vining homered in the third, his second home run in two days.
Oak City battled back and scored two runs in the fifth, and one run in the sixth to tie the game. In the Bogeys’ half of the eighth, Evington, who plays collegiately for Chowan University, came through again with a game winning RBI, scoring Cameron, after the Union Pines graduate singled and stole second.
After the game Evington was humble about his performance.
“Everybody involved with the team works so hard, it just feels great to come through for the team,” he said.
Jordan Smith started the game for the Bogeys, pitching four innings and striking out five players. He was relieved by Tanner Perrone, who threw 3 1/3 innings. Gregory Simmons, who pitches for Brevard College, got the win, pitching the final 2 2/3 innings.
Through Sunday the Bogeys record is 6-3, and they will host Swepsonville Saturday at home and Fayetteville Sunday.