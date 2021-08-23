Justin and Jackson Bode, of Pinehurst, N.C., won the championship division
of the 52nd National Father-Son Invitational at The Country Club of North Carolina today.
In winning in their first try in the long-standing and well-respected CCNC event, the Bodes shot 67-69-76-68—280 to win by 12 strokes over Randy and Scott Hanna, also of Pinehurst.
The younger Bode, a member of the North Carolina state 4-A championship team at Pinecrest High School, won the North and South Junior title in July. He recently made a verbal commitment to play golf at Davidson College.
John (Murrells Inlet, S.C) and Jeffery Long of (Ashburn, Va.) ran away with the senior division title with a 17-stroke victory over Tim and Michael Porter of Canfield, Ohio. The Longs shot 64-65-73-74—276, the only subpar score in the division.
Cliff and Jason Seastrunk of Raleigh came from behind to win the super senior division over defending champions James and Wes Martin. The Seastrunks shot 73-72-70-79—294 to win by two strokes over the Martins, who held a seven-stroke lead through the first two days. The elder Martin resides in Dallas and his son lives in Denver, Colo. Jason Seastrunk’s daughter, Caitlin, works as an intern in the CCNC golf shop.
A fixture on CCNC’s golf competition schedule, which began in 1970, the National Father-Son Invitational has included these notable other winners: Tom and Tom Kite, Jr; Arthur and Scott Hoch; Rod and Steve Spittle; Kelly and Blair Miller; and Doug and Drew Hanzel. This year’s event follows CCNC’s successful hosting of the 73rd U.S. Junior Amateur Championship, often called the U.S. Open of junior golf, last month.
The field consists of players from 11 states: Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Virginia, who will play both the Cardinal and Dogwood Courses in the three-day competition.
The format for the 52nd Invitational consists of three flights, all gross – Championship, Senior, Super Senior. The scoring format is better ball of each team for the first two rounds from division-designated tees (Aug. 20 and 21) and then combined score on the event’s final day on the Dogwood (Aug. 22).
The tournament was conceived by Dale Morey, a CCNC member and a noted amateur player who was also a basketball All-America at LSU. He won the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship in 1974 and 1977.