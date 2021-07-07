Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Windy with a heavy, steady rain this morning. Rain showers continuing this afternoon. High around 75F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.