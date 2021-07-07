Jackson Bode 02.jpeg

Pinehurst's Jackson Bode lines up a putt during the final round of the Boys North & South Junior Championship at Pinehurst No. 8 Wednesday. The Pinehurst resident came from two strokes back entering the round to win by one stroke.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

While the Boys North & South Junior Championship is a three-day stroke-play event, Pinehurst’s Jackson Bode played Wednesday’s final round a different way in his mind as he traversed the 18 holes at Pinehurst No. 8.

Down two strokes to 36-hole leader Nicholas Gross entering the third round, Bode quickly made up ground, and then went head-to-head with one of his playing partners.

Some golfers like to focus on themselves in situations like that and block out the surroundings, but Bode stayed in close count of where he stood against Gross.

“I kind of like to know. You’re going to feel pressure anyways, no matter if you’re playing well or not,” Bode said. “Just to know if he’s in a bad spot and you’re tied for the lead; there’s different ways to play the golf course differently. It almost gets to match play at that point.”

Bode Trophy.jpeg

Pinehurst's Jackson Bode, second from right, poses with his family and the 43rd Boys North & South Junior Championship trophy at Pinehurst No. 8 Wednesday.

That mindset worked as over the final 14 holes, Bode was two strokes better en route to claiming the 43rd Boys North & South Junior title. With the win comes an invite into next year’s North & South Amateur, the event where Bode’s former high school teammate, Jackson Van Paris, finished runner-up on Sunday.

Knowing just what was going on with the two other golfers he was playing with and not how the rest of the field was scoring, Bode got off to a quick start with birdies on the first and second holes, moving him to a tie for the lead with Gross.

Bode posted a 68 on No. 8 in the first round and a 70 on Pinehurst No. 2 in the second round to hang around the top of the leaderboard all three rounds, while other golfers fluctuated. When the nerves started to kick in, Bode stayed true to the work he had put in that has led to a strong summer so far.

Jackson Bode 01.jpeg

Jackson Bode hits a shot in the par-3 fifth hole during the final round of the Boys North & South Junior Championship Wednesday at Pinehurst No. 8.

“I took a lot of deep breaths. A lot of that. Drank a lot of water because I feel like that kind of stops what I’m thinking. I ate some food,” Bode said of ways to combat the nerves. “Those are never going to go away. It’s kind of hard to fight the nerves, you’ve just got to embrace them and get it done.”

Close birdie misses on the 9th, 10th, 11th and 14th holes highlighted a frustrating stretch of golf before hitting to the middle of the green on the par-3 15th hole and rolling a birdie in to build momentum down the homestretch.

“I was just kind of hanging in there. I would hit it close, miss a birdie putt, make a bogey and then I made a long putt for birdie,” Bode said. “It was a rollercoaster all day. It definitely helped my game to get that one to drop on 15.”

A two-putt birdie on the par-5 17th hole put him back at level par for the back nine.

He and Gross had their second shots on the putting surface of No. 18, Bode’s ball nearly 12 feet above the hole, and Gross staring up from the front of the green. Bode had a front-row view of the roll that Gross gave to his birdie putt that had speed and was offline, but broke around the hole and ended on the left side of the cup after missing right.

Bode knew what that putt meant.

“I thought he hit it too hard at first and into the grain it started breaking,” Bode said. “I thought it was going in for sure. I had a good look for birdie so if he made it, I would’ve had to make mine to not have to go to a playoff.”

Two putts from there sealed the championship for Bode to finish at 6 under and one stroke ahead of Gross.

Holland Giles 04.jpeg

Holland Giles watches his tee shot in the par-3 eighth hole on Pinehurst No. 8 Wednesday in the final round of the Boys North & South Junior Championship.

Pinehurst’s Holland Giles finished fourth with a round of 70 Wednesday, and a three-round total of 3 under for the championship.

The back nine of his final round was one of frustration with the putter as he went 1 over. A bogey on the 15th as he only hole he didn’t post a par.

“I just didn’t make any putts. I hit it about the same as on the front nine,” Giles said. “On the front nine, I hit almost every putt I looked at, but on the back nine, nothing went in.”

That part of his game came after the driver and irons did the job for the most part, he said. Giles started 3 under through seven before a string of seven straight pars.

“I think I only missed one fairway today,” Giles said. “I’m just trying to compete in all the tournaments. I haven’t won at all my entire high school career, so I’m trying to get top 10s and top 5s.”

Confidence is high in Giles’ game as he claimed a spot in the 77th U.S. Junior Amateur at CCNC in two weeks with a second-place finish at the qualifier hosted at Forest Creek Golf Club. He scored an even-par round there to punch his spot into the field.

“I got kind of nervous on 18 because I put it in the hazard, and I got up and down for par, “Giles said. “Sitting inside the clubhouse at even par, I thought I could make it.”

That bled over into this week.

“I’ve been playing really solid since the U.S. Junior qualifier,” Giles said. “I’ve just been trying to work on my short game lately, and it really helped out on No. 2.”

Giles’ round on No. 2 on Tuesday was a round of 70.

NS Jr Trophy.jpeg

The top five placers at the 43rd Boys North & South Junior Championship. From left, Jackson Bode, Nicholas Gross, Jean-Philippe Parr, Holland Giles and Hampton Roberts.

Giles said he will compete in the Jimmy Anderson Boys Invitational and will also get some local knowledge of the courses, playing at CCNC with Bode and Van Paris at the club before play starts on July 19.

In the Girls North & South Championship, Canada’s Brooke Rivers was the only golfer in the field to play three rounds at or below 70, claiming the championship by two strokes.

Rivers’ final round of 70 on Pinehurst No. 6 made up for starting four back of Raya Nakao to start the day. Nakao shot a 74 to finish in second place.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days