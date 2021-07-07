While the Boys North & South Junior Championship is a three-day stroke-play event, Pinehurst’s Jackson Bode played Wednesday’s final round a different way in his mind as he traversed the 18 holes at Pinehurst No. 8.
Down two strokes to 36-hole leader Nicholas Gross entering the third round, Bode quickly made up ground, and then went head-to-head with one of his playing partners.
Some golfers like to focus on themselves in situations like that and block out the surroundings, but Bode stayed in close count of where he stood against Gross.
“I kind of like to know. You’re going to feel pressure anyways, no matter if you’re playing well or not,” Bode said. “Just to know if he’s in a bad spot and you’re tied for the lead; there’s different ways to play the golf course differently. It almost gets to match play at that point.”
That mindset worked as over the final 14 holes, Bode was two strokes better en route to claiming the 43rd Boys North & South Junior title. With the win comes an invite into next year’s North & South Amateur, the event where Bode’s former high school teammate, Jackson Van Paris, finished runner-up on Sunday.
Knowing just what was going on with the two other golfers he was playing with and not how the rest of the field was scoring, Bode got off to a quick start with birdies on the first and second holes, moving him to a tie for the lead with Gross.
Bode posted a 68 on No. 8 in the first round and a 70 on Pinehurst No. 2 in the second round to hang around the top of the leaderboard all three rounds, while other golfers fluctuated. When the nerves started to kick in, Bode stayed true to the work he had put in that has led to a strong summer so far.
“I took a lot of deep breaths. A lot of that. Drank a lot of water because I feel like that kind of stops what I’m thinking. I ate some food,” Bode said of ways to combat the nerves. “Those are never going to go away. It’s kind of hard to fight the nerves, you’ve just got to embrace them and get it done.”
Close birdie misses on the 9th, 10th, 11th and 14th holes highlighted a frustrating stretch of golf before hitting to the middle of the green on the par-3 15th hole and rolling a birdie in to build momentum down the homestretch.
“I was just kind of hanging in there. I would hit it close, miss a birdie putt, make a bogey and then I made a long putt for birdie,” Bode said. “It was a rollercoaster all day. It definitely helped my game to get that one to drop on 15.”
A two-putt birdie on the par-5 17th hole put him back at level par for the back nine.
He and Gross had their second shots on the putting surface of No. 18, Bode’s ball nearly 12 feet above the hole, and Gross staring up from the front of the green. Bode had a front-row view of the roll that Gross gave to his birdie putt that had speed and was offline, but broke around the hole and ended on the left side of the cup after missing right.
Bode knew what that putt meant.
“I thought he hit it too hard at first and into the grain it started breaking,” Bode said. “I thought it was going in for sure. I had a good look for birdie so if he made it, I would’ve had to make mine to not have to go to a playoff.”
Two putts from there sealed the championship for Bode to finish at 6 under and one stroke ahead of Gross.
Pinehurst’s Holland Giles finished fourth with a round of 70 Wednesday, and a three-round total of 3 under for the championship.
The back nine of his final round was one of frustration with the putter as he went 1 over. A bogey on the 15th as he only hole he didn’t post a par.
“I just didn’t make any putts. I hit it about the same as on the front nine,” Giles said. “On the front nine, I hit almost every putt I looked at, but on the back nine, nothing went in.”
That part of his game came after the driver and irons did the job for the most part, he said. Giles started 3 under through seven before a string of seven straight pars.
“I think I only missed one fairway today,” Giles said. “I’m just trying to compete in all the tournaments. I haven’t won at all my entire high school career, so I’m trying to get top 10s and top 5s.”
Confidence is high in Giles’ game as he claimed a spot in the 77th U.S. Junior Amateur at CCNC in two weeks with a second-place finish at the qualifier hosted at Forest Creek Golf Club. He scored an even-par round there to punch his spot into the field.
“I got kind of nervous on 18 because I put it in the hazard, and I got up and down for par, “Giles said. “Sitting inside the clubhouse at even par, I thought I could make it.”
That bled over into this week.
“I’ve been playing really solid since the U.S. Junior qualifier,” Giles said. “I’ve just been trying to work on my short game lately, and it really helped out on No. 2.”
Giles’ round on No. 2 on Tuesday was a round of 70.
Giles said he will compete in the Jimmy Anderson Boys Invitational and will also get some local knowledge of the courses, playing at CCNC with Bode and Van Paris at the club before play starts on July 19.
In the Girls North & South Championship, Canada’s Brooke Rivers was the only golfer in the field to play three rounds at or below 70, claiming the championship by two strokes.
Rivers’ final round of 70 on Pinehurst No. 6 made up for starting four back of Raya Nakao to start the day. Nakao shot a 74 to finish in second place.
