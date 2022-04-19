Samantha Allred has played in countless softball games. Stepping into the batter’s box in the bottom of the second inning last Tuesday for the UNCP softball team, Allred nevertheless had to compose herself.
Moments earlier, she had squatted down behind home plate to snag the honorary first pitch from her older brother, Jon, who has autism and was honored pregame as a part of the autism awareness series the UNCP softball team hosts annually. Leading off the second inning for the Braves, Allred barreled up a pitch left over the heart of the plate to send it over the wall in center field for her third homer of her freshman season.
“I think I was still so excited and just emotional about everything else that was going on. The first pitch, it was really emotional just because it was so sweet to take it all in,” Allred said. “I was still trying to take everything that was going on in, and I was just trying to calm down in my at-bat to see the ball and hit the ball. I think it worked out really, really well.”
The home run provided half the runs needed for the Braves to defeat conference-leading Mount Olive, 2-1, in the first game of the doubleheader, and was the perfect climax to a day the Allred family won’t soon forget.
“It was like a picture perfect day. From the first pitch to my home run to us winning the first game, it was awesome,” Allred said. “The support that we had from the UNCP staff, the coaches, my teammates and everyone had anything to do with it, they made it a really special day for my family.”
When Allred was going through her recruiting process last year, she received several offers to play softball from other colleges. Most players in her position will go with where they feel most comfortable, and the fact that UNCP holds an autism awareness series every season led to the Union Pines grad picking the in-state Division-II school.
“That was honestly one of my biggest pulling factors, because I had never seen another school that produces awareness like UNCP does,” she said.
For her, the event did so much more to raise awareness for a cause close to her heart than having the team wear white jerseys with multi-colored puzzle piece themed lettering for autism awareness. Sensory kits were handed out and quiet areas were set up around the field to provide support to those with autism at the event.
“I’ve never done anything like that before. Getting to do that, especially with having my family on the field, … It meant everything to me,” Allred said. “Having him there by my side to show people he is just a person and he is OK is just awesome.”
The close-knit, family feel that Samantha has experienced first hand the last eight months as a member of the team was felt by Jon when he was honored pregame.
“He just kept saying, ‘This is amazing,’” their mother Asheley Allred said. “Autistic people are not usually a people person. Everyone was so good to him that he didn’t feel left out or feel different. Honestly, he felt like one of the team members, and that made me really happy.
“I don’t know if there was a dry eye in the stadium. It was a feeling as a parent that I really don’t even know how to explain it. It was just emotional. It was a blessing.”
Jon joined in with Samantha’s teammates in the moments after her home run crested the outfield wall celebrating the homer. Asheley saw the pride in Jon’s face.
Somewhere in Samantha’s mind every time she steps on the field is the thought of doing her best for her brother. Many times he watches live streams of the games due to extreme cold and warm temperatures, but this time he was there to witness her third career homer.
“He inspires me to do everything that I do with 100 percent that I can. He inspires me to give it my all and never do anything halfway,” Samantha said. “I know if he were to do anything, he would do it to the best of his ability and do his best to get it right the first time. Whenever I play or do anything, I try to do it for him, because I know that if he were to do it, he would do it with all he has.”
That determination for Samantha has been put to the test over the last two years. While still in high school, she went through shoulder surgery in January 2020. On top of the pandemic cutting her junior season short a few months later, Samantha tore her ACL in November 2020, which caused her to miss most of her senior season with the Vikings. A few weeks on campus at UNCP, a hip injury sidelined her for most of the fall semester. Her love of the game wasn’t going to stop her from returning.
“She’s defied all odds and it’s truly a blessing from God,” Asheley said. “She started playing softball when she was 4. Her dad played slow-pitch men’s softball all over the world and she just fell right in the footsteps and fell in love with it.”
On top of being a softball inspiration for Samantha, father, Richard, has been an inspiration for Jon as well. Like the UNCP softball team welcomed Jon last week, so did the staff at Aberdeen Fire and Rescue Department. Richard previously served as the deputy chief for the department, and six years ago brought Jon out to the fire station. Jon was hooked and has been a volunteer at the department ever since.
“Those gentlemen there treated him like family. Chief (Phillip) Richardson welcomed him with open arms,” Asheley said. “Everybody in the town knew Jon. At the fundraisers, he was always there. They knew Jon, they spoke with him and he interacted with everyone.”
Asheley said that the relationship between Samantha and Jon has “tremendously grown” over the years, and the siblings haven’t let the distance get between them.
“He worries about her. She worries about him,” Asheley said. “He just wants to make sure he’s OK, and when she calls home, she wants to make sure her brother is OK.”
The Allreds couldn’t be thankful enough for the university putting on an event like this that involved everyone in their family. Sometimes people with special needs are left out when it comes to events like this, Asheley said.
The softball teams took center stage for the two games, but the Allreds were able to showcase what the autism awareness series meant to them in the process.
“We got reminded that we play for something bigger than a game, and we got to show everybody what we get to have in our life by having Jon in it,” Samantha said. “We get to show him how much love and support we have for him.”
