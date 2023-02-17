IMG-2526.jpeg

The Pinecrest girls basketball team claimed the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament title at Scotland on Friday with a 58-53 overtime win.

 Jonathan Bym/the Pilot

A lot of attention has gone to the underclassmen contributors this season for the Pinecrest girls basketball team as scorers and lockdown defenders, and rightfully so. Late in Friday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship game in unfamiliar territory at Scotland, it was senior Jakaya Scott who the younger Patriots were looking toward in critical junctures.

Scott was familiar with the situation the Patriots were in against the Scots, and her veteran leadership showed in overtime to lift Pinecrest to a 58-53 win. For the second straight year, The Patriots’ only two conference losses came to the top team, and Pinecrest walked away with the final blow for the tournament title.

Pinecrest vs Union Pines Basketball for The Pilot Newspaper

Pinecrest senior Jakaya Scott (12) pauses before shooting a free throw at home against Union Pines on Thursday night.

