A lot of attention has gone to the underclassmen contributors this season for the Pinecrest girls basketball team as scorers and lockdown defenders, and rightfully so. Late in Friday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship game in unfamiliar territory at Scotland, it was senior Jakaya Scott who the younger Patriots were looking toward in critical junctures.
Scott was familiar with the situation the Patriots were in against the Scots, and her veteran leadership showed in overtime to lift Pinecrest to a 58-53 win. For the second straight year, The Patriots’ only two conference losses came to the top team, and Pinecrest walked away with the final blow for the tournament title.
“It’s like a repeat,” Scott said, mentioning how the Patriots won the tournament title last year at Richmond. “It feels amazing. I couldn’t ask for more, and we’re going to make a run in the playoffs now.”
Pinecrest (15-6) found themselves in trouble with less than two minutes left in regulation, trailing Scotland (18-8) 49-44. Pinecrest made it a one-score game after sophomore guard Zanodiya McNair drove into the paint for a layup.
Scott had a relatively quiet offensive game in the return to Laurinburg. When the teams met at Scotland earlier this month, Scott dropped 27 points. She had four points entering the fourth quarter.
McNair deflected the Scots’ inbounds pass then set up the offense that found Scott streaking to the right corner to put up a 3-pointer over the 2-3 zone defense.
“I knew it was going in,” Scott said after the game, and her shot was true with 1:04 left to tie the contest at 49-all.
Scotland milked the clock down to 17 seconds and Morgan Thompson drained a pair of free throws, putting the home team up 51-49. McNair scored her final bucket of regulation with three seconds left on a drive through traffic on the right side of the lane, sending the conference title to overtime.
“It was a hard-fought game in overtime. A championship game should be how it was tonight,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said.
In the extra period, Scott’s hot hand was the one the Patriots looked to feed. A layup with 1:45 left broke the tie and put Pinecrest up for good. But as much as the scoring put the Patriots ahead, the defense forced turnovers over the final two minutes to close out the game.
“We had to play defense because defense wins championships. We moved the ball around as a team to be unselfish,” Scott said.
After two straight defensive stops in overtime, Scott caught the inbounds pass and was fouled. She hit one of her first two to make it a 56-53 lead, then sunk the final two with 18 seconds left to put the game out of reach.
“I practice free throws so much that I have confidence it’s going to go in,” Scott said.
Scott finished with 14 points to complement McNair’s 20 points.
“With Jakaya, she might be off most of the night, but when you look for that big shot, she’ll hit it,” Cole said. “You can count on her to make those free throws. She’s a big key to this team right here.”
The game had 11 lead changes, adding to the excitement of the third meeting of the sides that had two battles in the regular season. With Cole animated on the sidelines, his team responded late in the game facing a deficit. Scotland fought back from an eight-point deficit in the first quarter and a seven-point margin in the third quarter.
“They can laugh with each other, play with each other, but they can buckle down when it’s time. They were locked in, but at times we didn’t do what we needed to do,” Cole said. “I’m proud of them for getting the job done. They played hard and they continued to fight.”
Freshman Jasiah Gilchrist added 14 points for the Patriots as the team has seemed to fight the right mixture offensively heading into the state playoffs.
“With all our young players, they’re new so we are trying to do everything with them, and they have fresh legs and are able to run the floor fast,” Scott said. “Us older players can give them leadership.”
Morgan Thompson scored 25 points for Scotland to lead all scorers, and Alicia McClain had 12 points, including the only two points in overtime for the Scots.