A common phrase I hear on the sidelines of games is, “So what’s the big game this week?”
In my mind, I feel that every game I cover is a big game, whether it’s two title contenders facing off, or two winless teams scrapping for their first win. It’s all about perspective from people outside of a program as to what is a “big game” or not.
The next three weeks are nothing but big games for all three county teams, conference titles and playoff seeds are within reach for all three teams, and all that stands in the way are three weeks of really big games.
Then again, playing a sport with a 10-game schedule, every week is treated like a big game because one slip-up could cost an entire offseason’s worth of work to go down the drain. I hope to see the home fans continue to treat these next three weeks as a big game each time the lights on Friday are turned on because these matchups make me wish I had a cloning machine to be everywhere at once. Especially this week, with three home games going on at the same time.
Through seven weeks, I sit at a 17-4 record after going 3-0 last week.
Cummings at North Moore
For nearly an entire year, North Moore has talked about the “what ifs” that came from the eight-point loss to Cummings in Burlington.
For eight weeks I knew those thoughts had to be floating around in the minds of the Mustangs, but they couldn’t lose focus of the opponent that week to think too much about it. This week brings a sense of relief to be able to be open to talk about Cummings and what happened last season. Both teams have had their personnel changes, but some of the same key points in the game plan remain this time around for the Mustangs.
Stopping four-star talent Jonathan Paylor will be the biggest key for the state’s best 1A defense, while the offense has to prove it can dominate a worthy opponent for the first time since West Columbus. It will be a grind, but nasty, gritty football is what North Moore is built for.
Prediction: North Moore 36, Cummings 34
Scotland at Pinecrest
Since starting conference play, we have seen the maturity of Pinecrest avoid letdowns in trap games and in hangover situations after big wins. Taking on the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s top offense, a lot of the same concepts that the Patriots used against Lee County will be needed this Friday against the Scots.
Stopping the run was no problem for Pinecrest against the former second-highest rusher in the state, and stifling that ground game will be where Pinecrest can start against Scotland. The Scots like to pass the ball, and that could be the biggest challenge this week for the Patriots’ secondary with all three scores from Lee County last week coming through the air.
With Pinecrest’s offense likely getting back to full strength on Friday, look for the run game to have a field day against the Scots.
Prediction: Pinecrest 55, Scotland 21
Hoke County at Union Pines
Both of these teams need a win, and there is no lack of hunger on both sides. After a pair of games against the blue bloods of the Sandhills Athletic Conference that were closer than expected, Union Pines takes on Hoke County with both needing wins to make the postseason. The Vikings could use them a little more than the Bucks, and the final home game of the season would be a great place to claim a win in front of the home faithful.
Hoke County’s athletes are what makes them a dangerous team, and even when they are down and seem to be out, the Bucks have shown the ability to score in bunches in the second half this season. Stopping the run will be key once again for the Vikings, and that might sound like a broken record at this point of the season after the last three opponents they faced.