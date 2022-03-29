A final-round fury helped Pinehurst’s Carson Bertagnole to a playoff win at the third-annual Harold Varner III Invitational hosted at Cramer Mountain Club and Gaston Country Club this weekend.
Sunday proved to be a duel at Cramer, with Rich Wills of Cramerton hanging in and a new challenger emerging in the form of Bertagnole. The Pinecrest freshman followed up an opening round 4-over-par, 75 at Gaston with an inspired 6-under-par, 66 at Cramer. Four birdies on his opening nine, including three in a row from holes three through five was the exact shot of adrenaline Bertagnole needed to propel himself up the leaderboard.
However, there was still work to be done for the member of the Class of 2025, and he again answered the call with four more birdies on his homeward nine, including three in a stretch of four holes.
With Bertagnole in the clubhouse at 2-under-par for the tournament, it was Wills turn to chase. Coming into the day at even par after an opening round 71 at Gaston, Wills sat at 1-over-par for the Championship with just six holes to play. He then proceeded to have one of the clutchest six-hole stretches of the weekend, with birdies on Nos. 13, 16 and 18 to force a playoff with Bertagnole.
Ultimately it was Carson Bertagnole who was able to get it done, winning the second playoff hole with a savvy par on the par-5 18th hole of Cramer Mountain Club.
“It was really cool,” said Bertagnole. “There’s obviously nerves in every tournament, especially when you’re in a playoff. It was special to win in front of Harold.”
Logan Lutz of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, and Connor Warren of Spruce Pine finished in a tie for third, both tallying two-day scores of 1 over par. In solo fifth was Gray Mitchum of Winterville with a two-day total of 2 over par.
“The coolest thing for me is giving the kids an opportunity to compete,” said Varner. “That’s the only way you get better. Whether it’s in sports or in life.”