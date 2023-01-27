North Carolina is home to some of the most talented junior golfers in the country, but only one girl and one boy can be named the North Carolina Junior Players of the Year each year by the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA) and Carolinas Golf Association (CGA). Macy Pate of Winston-Salem and Carson Bertagnole of Pinehurst have earned that honor for 2022 by having the most successful year in junior golf events at the local, state, regional and national levels.
Bertagnole set the tone for his triumphant year on the junior golf circuit with a big win at the first CGA Junior Championship of the year. Bertagnole bagged the 3rd HV3 Invitational in style after winning a two-hole playoff with Harold Varner III there to celebrate his first CGA Championship title.
Bertagnole went on to bring home the hardware at the TYGA Wedgewood Shootout and AJGA Junior at 12 Oaks within just three weeks of his HV3 Invitational win. Those three wins added to the Pinecrest High School sophomore’s impressive record of 16 top-10 finishes in his 24 events played in 2022. Earning runner-up at the 10th Creed Junior Boys’ Invitational and a third-place finish at the 73rd Carolinas Junior Boys’ Championship helped Bertagnole ascend to the top of the North Carolina Junior Boys’ Rankings to secure his Player of the Year title.
This is Pate’s second consecutive year earning both of the illustrious North Carolina Junior Girls’ and Carolinas Junior Girls’ Player of the Year titles. She is the first player in CGA and TYGA history to ever do so.
In the 18 events Pate played in 2022, she captured victories in five of them including the CGA’s 5th Hope Valley Invitational, the Sea Pines Junior Invitational and the 14th Peggy Kirk Bell Golf Tour Invitational. During the future Wake Forest Demon Deacon’s 2022 campaign, she collected 13 top-10 finishes out of her 18 starts.
The five-time CGA Champion made a run on the national level, first by earning medalist honors at the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship Qualifier at Forest Oaks Country Club. Then she battled her way through stroke play and the Round of 64 to make it to the Round of 32 in the U.S. Girls’ Junior at The Club at Olde Stone. Pate will be starting her collegiate career in the Fall at Wake Forest University.
The Player of the Year awards were determined by a combination of each player’s tournament scoring differential and the total points earned in the TYGA North Carolina Junior Rankings from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022 and who have not started college.