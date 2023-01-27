Pinecrest Golf 03.jpeg

Pinecrest's Carson Bertagnole watches his drive in the air during the Pinecrest Invitational during the spring high school season.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

North Carolina is home to some of the most talented junior golfers in the country, but only one girl and one boy can be named the North Carolina Junior Players of the Year each year by the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA) and Carolinas Golf Association (CGA). Macy Pate of Winston-Salem and Carson Bertagnole of Pinehurst have earned that honor for 2022 by having the most successful year in junior golf events at the local, state, regional and national levels.

Bertagnole set the tone for his triumphant year on the junior golf circuit with a big win at the first CGA Junior Championship of the year. Bertagnole bagged the 3rd HV3 Invitational in style after winning a two-hole playoff with Harold Varner III there to celebrate his first CGA Championship title.

Carson Bertagnole holds up the Harold Varner III Invitational trophy alongside the tournament’s namesake and PGA Tour pro Harold Varner III after his playoff win in Gastonia in March.

