The Pinehurst No. 2 course record for an individual is owned by Tom Watson, who had a 62 in 1973. Millions of golfers have walked the fairways of Donald Ross’ masterpiece trying to replicate that score, but it would be hard to find a two-player pair, not among the professional ranks, that could put together a best ball round on the course better than Carson Bertagnole and Eli Campbell.
During the Teen Van Horn Cup Sunday on “The Deuce,” the two had a 14-hole stretch at 14 under par en route to posting a round of 58 last Sunday.
“I guess we both were both happy to make the Van Horn Cup,” Bertagnole said. “We both played well in the tournament and I think that carried over into the Van Horn Cup.”
The Teen Van Horn Cup placed the top golfers from the U.S. Kids Golf Teen World Championships’ stroke-play on two teams that battled head to head in foursomes to decide the winner.
Both came in on a tear after high finishes in the 14-year-old championship, and after pars on the first two holes, something clicked.
“The first hole, we both played it pretty well,” Bertagnole said. “After the first hole, we both thought that we could and we had the confidence in ourselves to do it as well.”
Birdies on the next six holes, followed by a par on the ninth hole sent them out in 30. Possibly even more impressive was the back nine. Six straight birdies had the pair at 12 under through 15 holes, and then an eagle on the 16th hole set up the 58 for the team.
“Me and Eli had a blast the whole time. If I made a mistake, he would pick me up. If he made a mistake, I would pick him up,” he said. “It was that back and forth and we played really well.”
Having played the course “seven or eight” times before Bertagnole said the combination of the course and his game played a part in the historic score.
“I’ve actually been playing really well this year. I came into the tournament playing pretty good and I kind of elevated it during the tournament,” Bertagnole said. “The greens were rolling really good, and that kind of helped putting,”
The feat came a day after Carson faced adversity, according to his father Bryan, who also was on the bag for the World Championships and the Van Horn Cup. A two-stroke penalty late in his final round while in contention put a slight damper on Carson’s feverish back nine on Pinehurst No. 7. A two-stroke penalty assessed after the fact when Carson fixed a pitch mark in the fringe before draining a birdie putt on the 16th hole cost him position on the leaderboard as he finished fifth.
The bogey prevented back-to-back rounds where he recorded six birdies on seven straight holes.
“One of the coolest things I think as his father is his response the next day to come out and not be shook at all, but do it again,” Bryan said. “That was so cool. It was pretty special.”
Carson, an incoming freshman at Pinecrest, is the youngest of three brothers, Caden and Iszac. The Bertagnoles moved to Pinehurst from Wyoming last August after coming to the World Championships for the last six years, mother Amber Bertagnole said.
