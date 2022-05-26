Pinecrest vs FV 03.jpg

Pinecrest's Grayson Hudgins attempts to catch a pick-off throw at first base during game one of the 4A East regional final series against Fuquay-Varina.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

A contentious end to the second game of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A East regional baseball series has the season teetering on one game for Pinecrest and Fuquay-Varina.

The Bengals forced a winner-take-all third game in the best-of-three series with a walk-off 5-4 win at home over Pinecrest Thursday at home.

With a runner on second with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Fuquay-Varina’s J.J. Dobson hit a deep flyball to right center field. Pinecrest’s J.D. Scarbrough tracked down the ball and tossed the ball into the infield, but a relay attempt into the infield was off the mark, allowing the winning run to cross home.

Pinecrest’s dugout argued that the runner left second base before the ball was caught, and after minutes of discussion from the officials, the runner was ruled safe.

The third game will be played Saturday at 1 p.m. at Pinecrest.

The Patriots clawed their way back in the game after trailing 4-1 after four complete innings.

After the Bengals stretched their lead with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, Pinecrest retaliated with three runs coming off a pair of Bengal miscues. Cam Bunker hit a single to shallow left field that the fielder causally mishandled, sending the first run across. In the next at-bat, Scarbrough hit a grounder to first base that took an awkward hop. The first baseman couldn’t handle the ball in time to get the out at first, and two runs scored from Pinecrest to tie the game at 4-all.

Senior Skylar Mathis came onto the mound and pitched the sixth, seventh and the first out of the eighth inning, striking out four of the seven outs.

Colby Wallace had a pair of hits and the first RBI of the game.

Bobby Osburn had two hits and two RBIs for Fuquay-Varina.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

