The United States Golf Association (USGA) today announced that Bell Pavilion tickets, an upgraded onsite experience, have sold out for the 77th U.S. Women’s Open Championship Presented by ProMedica, which will be contested June 2 to 5 at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines.
Daily and weekly gallery tickets, providing access to the grounds of the golf course during championship week, remain available. Weekly gallery packages, offering individual tickets for two practice round days and each day of the championship, are available for $135, while daily gallery tickets, good any one day of the championship, are available at the prices listed below:
- $20 – Tuesday or Wednesday
- $35 – Thursday or Friday
- $45 – Saturday or Sunday
Children 18 and under receive complimentary admission to the championship when accompanied by a ticketed adult. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit uswomensopen.com.