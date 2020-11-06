More than 4,500 miles separate Ana Belac’s hometown of Portoroz, Slovenia, from Pinehurst, but the aspiring LPGA golfer had one of the largest followings last week during the Carolina Golf Classic presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina on Pinehurst No. 9.
Competing on a short season of the Symetra Tour, the LPGA’s development tour, Belac came to Pinehurst looking for her first victory to help solidify her spot high on the Volvik Race For the Card to help the former Duke golf standout earn a spot next season on the LPGA Tour.
Belac had one advantage over most of the field coming into the event on No. 9 last week, familiarity with the course. She even tweeted after her first round of 66 that it “feels good to come back “home" and start the week off strong.”
After the spring NCAA golf season was canceled in March and the Duke University Golf Club was shut down, Belac was in need of a place to practice, as she had already made plans to turn professional. That’s where her Pinehurst family came in.
Jeff Wack and his wife, Lourdes, who reside in Pinehurst, extended the offer for Belac to stay in Pinehurst and prepare for the restart of the Symetra Tour. Jeff Wack credits the connection to the Duke alumni network, being a Duke graduate himself, and an encounter at the North & South Women’s Amateur Championship last summer.
“We were chatting about academic honesty, not about golf and that’s how it has been when we played over the summer,” Wack said. “When she decided she was going to be doing that (playing professionally), then I offered her to come down and we’d sponsor her playing as a member guest playing on our courses.”
The Wacks and their neighbors the Lapples took in Belac early on in the pandemic to form their own “pod” of sorts, with golf being one common factor they all share. Bob and Giovanna Lapple, and daughter Alex, a sophomore who plays golf at The O’Neal School, spent a lot of time around Belac, and the opportunity provided a lot to both parties.
“We got to meet a new person and we all hit it off and got to be a little new family. Her away from Durham family and her away from Slovenia family,” Bob Lapple said. “It was great for Alex and for Ana because they both never really had sisters or other family members around, so each of them picked up a sister.
“It was a good way for all of us to come together and help a person who deserved a hand,” Lapple added. “You could see the gratitude from them thanking us for helping them, and it’s really a great feeling. My daughter feels the same way and she was honored to meet Ana.”
As Alex aspires to be a collegiate golfer one day, Lapple said the experience also provided her with the knowledge of what it takes to perform at that level.
“It was such an amazing opportunity for Alex to see what it takes to be successful,” he said. “She saw the sacrifice and the discipline. There’s no ifs ands or buts about it, Ana is a great role model.”
With support from the Wacks, the Lapples and others in the Pinehurst area who came to know Belac during her stay, Wack estimates the largest following for the tournament was for Belac during the four rounds on No. 9.
“That’s probably what she meant when it felt like home,” Wack said. “She had gotten to know a lot of people. We would invite a lot of people to play with us when we would go, so she played with a lot of different people.”
After an opening 6-under 66 to take the first round lead, Belac posted two more rounds under par with a 71 in the second round and a 70 in the third round to take a comfortable lead into last Saturday’s final round.
Belac’s ability to roll with the punches thrown by the course and the conditions stood out to Lapple as he followed her during the tournament. And her ball-striking stood out to him as well, and it helped set up the scoring opportunities out there with 16 birdies on the week.
Each night, Belac and her mother, who was on the bag for her in the event, came back to the Lapple house to decompress after each round to a home that was already coming off the height of golf success earlier in the week. That Monday, Alex Lapple won the NCISAA individual state title.
“It was a lot more than we could expect when the week started,” Bob Lapple said. “You go into a high school tournament and you hope that she competes and she does that, and then while you’re still enjoying that moment, you get to watch the young lady who has managed to make every cut on the Symetra going to a course she had an opportunity to play several times.”
Belac capped off the week with another celebration as her final-round 74 was enough for her to close out the win at 7 under par for the tournament and claim her first professional win.
“That was a pressure-filled time, but when it was all over on Saturday night the party started,” Lapple said.
“How special for her and for us that her first win was here at Pinehurst,” Wack said. “It brings tears to my eyes that it all came together.”
The $30,000 in winnings for the event catapulted Belac to second on the Volvik Race For the Card standings entering the Tour Championship this week. Making the cut in all seven events before her win, Belac had four top-20 finishes, but her breakthrough in her second home of sorts was invaluable.
Through all the stops, Wack said he caught himself regularly checking his phone and the Symetra leaderboards for Belac’s name.
“I hope she’s satisfied playing on Tour. We wish her all the success most immediately and we have our fingers crossed that she gets an invitation to the U.S. Women’s Open in December,” he said. “If all that happens and in just over a year since turning pro, I wish her all the success. She certainly deserves it.”
With a top-five finish on the Symetra Tour money list, Belac locked a spot into the U.S. Women’s Open.
