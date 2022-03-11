Several players with previous connections to Pinehurst through various junior and amateur appearances at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club over the years competed this week in the Wake Forest Invitational played on Pinehurst No. 2 Monday and Tuesday.
East Carolina senior and Pinehurst native A.J. Beechler posted a career-best finish, a tie for third, after carding a 3-over-par 213 at the two-day, 54-hole event held at the par-70, 7,125-yard Pinehurst No. 2.
After posting consecutive rounds of 72, which consisted of seven total birdies on the first day, the two-time state medalist at Pinecrest shot a final round of 1 under 69 with five birdies, four bogeys and nine pars. Beechler led the field in total birdies with 12 and par-5 scoring with six birdies on all six par-5s.
Beechler finished in a tie with Duke’s Jimmy Zheng for third.
The Pirates finished eighth in the event with a tournament score of 897 (302-290-305). No. 21 Clemson won the team event with a two-day total of 858 (18-over par), followed by Duke (874/34-over) and host No. 20 Wake Forest (882/42-over).
Zach Gordon from Clemson finished in a tie for first with teammate Colby Patton for medalist honors. Gordon brought with him recent history on No. 2, after making the semifinals this past summer in the North & South Amateur. Finishing third after 36 holes of stroke play, Gordon lost 3 and 1 to eventual champion Louis Dobbelaar.
After 54 holes this week, Gordon finished at 2 over par, using a final round of 1-under-par 69 Tuesday to jump into a tie for first.
Duke freshman Kelly Chinn, a member at the Country Club of North Carolina, finished in a tie for 41st at 19 over par with rounds of 79, 74 and 76.