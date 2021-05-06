East Carolina junior and Pinecrest graduate A.J. Beechler was named to the American Athletic Conference all-conference golf team for this play this season.
Beechler, a two-time individual state champion and a member of three state championship teams at Pinecrest, was the only East Carolina golfer selected to the team and the recognition is his first as a Pirate.
"A.J. really came on strong in our last three events, posting two top 10 finishes and shooting under par in six of his last nine rounds," Pirate head coach Andrew Sapp said in a release from the school. "We're so proud of him as he continues our program's representation on the all-conference."
He finished seventh at the conference championship tournament with a score of 4-under-par 212, which is the lowest score at The American Championship in school history.
Beechler led the Pirates with a 73.10 strokes per round average and recorded a team-best nine rounds under par during the season. Beechler also recorded three of the team's lowest six rounds, including a 4-under 68 in round three of the Stitch Intercollegiate at MacGregor Downs.
Beechler was also honored as the men’s golf player of the year.