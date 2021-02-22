Both the girls and boys basketball teams from Union Pines and Pinecrest earned spots in the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoff brackets that were released on Sunday.
The Union Pines girls team, coming off its fifth straight conference title, was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the 3A East bracket, guaranteeing the Vikings home court up unto the state championship game.
The Vikings play host to Person in the first round on Tuesday with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
Both Pinecrest squads open with home games to start play in the 4A East bracket on Tuesday. A 5 p.m. doubleheader is scheduled for Tuesday, starting with the No. 8 seed Pinecrest girls hosting No. 9 South View. The fourth-seeded Pinecrest boys host Southeast Raleigh in the game to follow.
Union Pines' boys team was the last team into the 3A East region and will travel to top-seeded Terry Sanford on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
The winners on Tuesday will advance to the second round on Thursday at the higher seed. The third round is scheduled for Saturday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.