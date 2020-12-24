High school basketball will look different for the select few that will be allowed into gyms or those at home who can view games virtually this winter.
With the N.C. High School Athletic Association changes that go into effect for this season to limit the spread of COVID-19 on the court, all players are required to wear masks, and changes to the procedures of the game will also occur.
For many coaches, the fact that basketball season is less than two weeks away comes with some appreciation.
“They always say that your worst day on the golf course is better than your best day at work. In this case, our worst practice is still better than not being in the gym,” Pinecrest boys coach Ben Snyder said. “I’m just really happy for the kids. I know we have mask rules and all kinds of things going on. I feel fortunate and blessed that we get to work with them and that they are back in a gym.”
The jump ball to start games and overtime is being eliminated for this season to keep players and officials distanced. The opening possession of the game will be given to the visiting team and the alternating possession arrow will decide possession for the rest of regulation. A coin flip will decide who gets the ball first in overtime sessions.
With players wearing masks, an official’s timeout will occur at the first dead ball after the four-minute mark of each quarter. Only surgical or cloth masks that wrap around the head or ears will be allowed, meaning no scarves or neck gaiters are allowed to be worn by players.
Pinecrest’s girls and both Union Pines teams have played scrimmages already for teams to get a feel for the changes in the game this season.
“It was a learning experience and I was glad we were able to get out there and have that scrimmage, especially with masks on so I could know what to expect,” Pinecrest girls coach Ronshau Cole said. “I just let the girls know, look, ‘push it, but don’t push yourself to the limit.’ We have enough girls to where if they feel like they can’t breathe or they need a break, we can get someone in there to get them out.”
Union Pines boys coach Nick Boney said the scrimmage with Montgomery Central went smoother than expected.
“Our scrimmage I was expecting it to be more of an issue than what it was. It got to the point where even I as a coach having my mask on didn’t pay it any attention,” he said. “I didn’t see a guy saying, ‘coach, I’ve got to come out because I can’t breathe.’”
Boney said that more water breaks have been used in practice to make sure fatigue isn’t an issue, and 14 players on the roster can help make sure that’s not a problem during a game.
Officials are being told to ask players to pull their mask up and take them out of the game. If the player continues to not keep their mask up, a technical foul can be issued to the coach.
Cole said that his Patriots are mostly concerned about this season. Cumberland County has shut down all athletic activity, outside of the sports currently in season, until Jan. 18. That decision leaves four games up in the air for Pinecrest with Seventy-First and Jack Britt sitting out until any further instruction is given.
“Right now they are just nervous because we don’t know about the season,” Cole said. “Hopefully we will still continue to have a season.
