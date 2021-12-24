Three Moore County basketball teams return to action after the Christmas weekend starting Monday in three different holiday tournaments.
The Pinecrest girls basketball team plays in the Sheetz Classic hosted at Southwest Guilford High School Monday through Wednesday, the Union Pines boys play in the Lee County Holiday Classic from Monday to Wednesday and the Pinecrest boys play in the West Bladen Christmas Tournament on Tuesday through Thursday.
The Pinecrest girls (4-3) open against Wesleyan Christian Academy at 1:30 p.m. in the annex gym. The winner of that game goes on to play in the main gym at 3 p.m. Tuesday, while the loser will play at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Placing games will be played Wednesday, with the seventh- and fifth-place games played at noon, the third-place game at 3 p.m. and the championship at 6 p.m.
Union Pines (8-0) takes on Green Level at 2 p.m. Monday to open the Lee County tournament. The winner faces the East Chapel Hill-Hoke County winner Tuesday, while the losers of those two matchups will face off in the consolation bracket.
The Pinecrest boys (5-3) open the West Bladen Tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Whiteville. The winner of that contest plays at 6 p.m. in the semifinals Wednesday, and the loser plays at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Placing games on Thursday will be the seventh-place game at 2 p.m., the fifth-place game at 4 p.m., the third-place game at 6 p.m. and the championship game at 8 p.m.