All three Moore County teams return all-conference talent from a year ago where all three head coaches were named their respective conference’s coach of the year.
Juniors have grown and taken roles as senior leaders this year for all three squads with new conferences that could have the teams contending for conference titles this season.
North Moore
All 12 of the players on the North Moore baseball roster are either juniors or seniors who have grown in the program over the last several years. Several of those players have been part of the varsity program that has navigated the COVID-19-shortened seasons and now have a chance to play a full slate for the first time since their freshman years.
“You’ve four or five that have been in the varsity program for four years. We lost two seniors last year. Obviously, they are tough spots to fill, but we’ve got a good junior class,” North Moore coach Billy Kennedy said. “There’s not a lot of them, but they’re good ball players and they will mesh well with them.”
The Mustangs went 9-5 last season and advanced to the second round of the 1A state playoffs. This year the seven seniors want to finish their careers with a longer trip in the playoffs.
Among the seniors is Robert Garner, who was named the conference pitcher of the year last year and did a little bit of everything for the Mustangs. Garner pitched over 21 innings in conference play last year with a 1.39 ERA and 30 strikeouts. At the plate, Garner was a key bat in the Mustangs’ order with a .455 batting average and five RBIs.
Also among the all-conference returners from a year ago are Justis Dorsett, Ty Allred and Logan Ritter. Dorsett and Allred head up the Mustang batting order with their speed and Ritter brings power to the plate. Gabriel Swarms is expected to take a bigger role in the Mustangs’ pitching rotation as well, and Ashton Monroe returns to the catcher position after being the starting catcher as a freshman on the JV squad and playing in a utility role the last two years.
“When it comes to the mound, it’s Robert. When it comes to everybody else, I don’t think I’ve ever coached a team like this where everybody can play everywhere,” Kennedy said. “Outside of catcher, everybody can play every position out here and that gives us a lot of options.”
This season brings the changes in landscape for the conference. The Mid-Carolina Conference is unknown for North Moore and has the coaching staff scrambling to fill the void on the schedule that Graham and Cummings leave as both schools are without baseball teams this season.
“We want to get us some tough teams that we know are good, solid programs and will give us good competition,” Kennedy said. “We hope the conference brings us good competition too. Outside of Chatham Central, we don’t know who we got.
“We’ve got to stay geared up every game. We’ve got to go into every game thinking they are going to hit us in the mouth.”
Along with the season being the first full season in three years, it will be Kennedy’s first as the head coach for the Mustangs.
“We finally get a full season. Hopefully we’re going to get our 21, 22 games in. As a varsity head coach, I’ve only coached 17 games,” he said. “I’m going to get that and then some this year.”
Pinecrest
Coming off a conference championship season, the Patriots return a lot of the same impact players from last year’s 14-2 season that ended with a run to the second round of the condensed state playoffs.
“I noticed before the game looking over the field that we return eight starters from last year’s team,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said.
To push past the marks last season’s squad reached, the rising upperclassmen for Pinecrest have to learn what it takes to push the team.
“What we say is, ‘There’s a leader in every locker room.’ We’re trying to make these guys understand there are different types of leaders,” Hewitt said. “Every night, it’s not like we have to play well, we want to have a good dugout. If we have a good dugout, it carries over out there. Our guys are all buying in. They have bought in for two years. The expectations are there and the standard is there. We are right where we want to be.”
A core group of the senior leaders for this year’s team includes center fielder Nick DiCarlo, outfielder and pitcher Cove Mashburn, shortstop and pitcher Cam Bunker and catcher Jackson Kuhn. Ethan Masson has been moved into the lineup as designated hitter this season.
“These guys, I have seen them since they were in the Optimist League, and now they are seniors,” Hewitt said.
Junior Colby Wallace was the conference’s pitcher of the year after pitching more than 34 innings last season for a 1.41 ERA with 56 strikeouts. At the plate, the ECU commit also did damage to opposing teams with a .408 batting average and a team-best 17 RBIs. Kuhn, Bunker and junior J.D. Scarbrough all were named all-conference last year.
Another player in that junior class that has started off the season with an impressive showing is second baseman Pierce Perrotta. The middle infield out to center field with Perrotta, Bunker and DiCarlo are a vital piece for this team, Hewitt said.
“All good teams are good up the middle,” he said.
The pitching staff features several two-way players like Wallace, Mashburn and Bunker, as well as the arms of juniors Skyler Mathis, Noah Arnette and Willie Larosse.
“I’m really excited about our pitching staff. Three games in the first week is huge for us and we’ve got quality arms to go (to a third game),” Hewitt said.
The Sandhills Athletic Conference that Pinecrest won last year has a different look this year with Union Pines joining in the 3A/4A split league, and other 3A competition that is expected to be title contenders, along with the Patriots. But the rivalry matchup at the end of the year against Union Pines is one that many fans will look ahead for closing out the athletic year after large crowds have shown up for the cross-county matchup several times this school year for other sports.
“To get in this conference, Southern Lee is going to be good. It’s just a new look and we are excited,” Hewitt said. “I think it’s great for our communities. I can imagine this place will be packed and I can imagine when we go over to Union Pines it will be the same.”
Union Pines
Playing up in the new-look Sandhills Athletic Conference this season, the Vikings have their sights set on another high finish in the conference baseball standings with a wealth of experience on this year’s team.
Union Pines went 12-2 last season to claim the Tri-County Conference championship. The Vikings were defeated in the first round of the 3A state playoffs last season with juniors helping a senior-led team team. That same formula is needed for this season as well.
“A lot of that crowd has played, well, three or four of them, played varsity baseball as a freshman in some capacity,” Union Pines coach Eric Marion said. “They are the ones that have been around for four years now and they kind of know the expectations. I look on them to show not just the juniors, but also the sophomores and freshmen and JV guys.”
Including in this year’s senior class are a trio who have already signed to play college baseball. Finley Spicer will play infield and pitch for the Vikings, along with Micah Monaghan and Chance Purvis. Purvis finds himself in a new spot this year as the lone all-conference returner from last year and he will see time behind the plate as a primary catcher as the season starts.
Purvis and Spicer both hit better than .350 at the plate last season, and Purvis led the team with 23 RBIs.
Also in this year’s senior class is Trevor Hilburn, Griffin Booker and Sam Winston with four years of experience in the program. Senior first baseman Ryder Douglas makes the move to Union Pines for his final season after starting for three years at Pinecrest.
“They’re a tight-knit group of seniors. They all get along, they all hang out and do stuff together. I’m looking forward to having them gel over the season as we go with the younger group,” Marion said.
As far as underclassmen, Ryan Wallace got the start in his first high school game on Monday. Eight juniors are on this year’s roster for the Vikings, headed up by outfield Hunter Meeds and Ben Finklestein.
“We’ve got a little puzzle we are trying to piece together right now,” Marion said. “We are trying to get that figured out as probably as every other baseball coach.”
The conference title last year for the Vikings ended a nine-year drought for the program and was the first under Marion for the Vikings. Now the road gets tougher with storied 4A programs Hoke County, Richmond and rival Pinecrest on the schedule twice.
“All it does is make you better on the back end. We’ve seen that in different sports this year,” Marion said. “Just competing against those bigger schools, it helps you out tremendously because you’re used to playing that caliber of a team. You’ve got to come ready to play every day.”
