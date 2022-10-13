IMG-1518.jpeg

Pinecrest senior Roston Barber was selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game, marking the third Patriot in six years to be nominated to the prestigious North Carolina versus South Carolina game in Spartanburg in December.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

Growing up the youngest of four brothers, Roston Barber is no stranger to brotherly love and his own internal battle to try and live up to expectations.

With his three older brothers who played NCAA Division-I football, the Pinecrest senior left tackle has a trio of offers to do the same, but the youngest Barber sibling might have ultimate bragging rights over his older brothers when it comes to high school accomplishments.

