Growing up the youngest of four brothers, Roston Barber is no stranger to brotherly love and his own internal battle to try and live up to expectations.
With his three older brothers who played NCAA Division-I football, the Pinecrest senior left tackle has a trio of offers to do the same, but the youngest Barber sibling might have ultimate bragging rights over his older brothers when it comes to high school accomplishments.
“I like rubbing it in. If they say something, I can say, ‘Well, were you a Shrine Bowl nominee?’ and they say, ‘No,’ and I say, ‘I win this one.’ I don’t know how long I can get away with that,” he said with a laugh.
“Being the youngest of four brothers, all of them ragging on me all the time. It kind of motivated me on the field to push harder. It was a place to take the anger out.”
Despite being the youngest, the Shrine Bowl is something that Roston is going to hold over Layton, Aemon and Braxton, but in a way the older brothers helped mold Roston into the position he is in now.
Barber became the school’s most recent Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas nominee this week when the rosters for the annual North Carolina versus South Carolina all-star game were released Sunday. Defensive backJaylin Dickerson was the last Patriot named to the Shrine Bowl in 2018. Before him, Sean Pollard played in the game in 2016 and Bryce Kennedy in 2011, both offensive linemen like Barber.
“I really looked up to them. They were the best athletes in this area,” Barber said, who was a younger brother watching from the stands as those players gained notoriety. “Sean is a national champion and Jaylin played in the SEC, and I’m like, ‘Wow, my name gets thrown in with those caliber of players.’ It’s unreal.”
One of the longest running bowl games in the country, the 86th playing of the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will be at Spartanburg High School in South Carolina on Dec. 17. The money raised through the game will be donated to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
“He’ll fit right in. He certainly won’t be out of place and he deserves this opportunity. I’m excited he’s getting it,” Pinecrest coach Nick Eddins said. “The head coach this year is Paul Hoggard. He’s my mentor and I worked under him at Richmond for all the years I was at Richmond. They’ve got a great staff.
“It’s just a game that I wasn’t fortunate enough to be selected for when I was a player, but it’s something I’ve always followed. I think it’s very prestigious. I know you’ve got the Under Armour and the U.S. Army, but North Carolina versus South Carolina is a huge deal.”
While relatively unaware of the Shrine Bowl before this offseason, one of the first interactions with Eddins that Barber remembers is attending a Shrine Bowl combine at West Forsyth High School.
Then came another scouting event where Barber continued to impress Hoggard and the rest of the North Carolina coaching staff.
“I honestly didn’t know it was a thing. When coach Eddins came in the spring, he was like, ‘The Shrine Bowl combine is coming up. Does anyone want to go?’ I was like, ‘Sure, I’ll go.’ I met the head coach and the offensive line coach and they liked me from the get-go,” Barber said. “They invited me a few weeks later to a practice over the summer and they really liked what I was doing.”
Barber has been an integral part of the offensive front for the Patriots the last three seasons, and was named all-conference last year. Even with his accomplishments on the field, Barber’s technique and work ethic stood him out among players the three- and four-star recruits competing alongside him.
“I was like, ‘Wow.’ I was just blown away because when you look at the roster you see all these three- and four-star athletes, and you see me, a no star with just a few offers. It was pretty exciting,” Barber said. “It’s just kind of unreal playing with a lot of players that might be playing on Sunday in the future.”
Eddins, a former offensive lineman himself, has coached a handful of players who have played in the Shrine Bowl, and sees the intangibles that Barber brings that helped him earn a spot on the roster, and that goes beyond the stars that any recruiting service gives.
“He gets after it pretty good. Anybody that watches him play and understands offensive line play knows that when No. 74 blocks down on you or kicks out on you, you’ve got your hands full,” Eddins said. “He fights you, gets after you pretty good, gets his hands inside and moves his feet really well. He’s got a little nasty attitude, which an offensive lineman has to have to be successful.”
With offers from Davidson, Marist and Bucknell currently, Barber hopes that a few more eyes of local college coaches will come throughout the week in Spartanburg.
“I hope to get a look closer to home. Davidson, they don’t give any athletic money, and Marist either, they are all the way up in New York. Bucknell’s in Pennsylvania, so I’m hoping to get something a little closer to home,” Barber said. “I just think that I’m very lucky because very few people get this opportunity. Only nine offensive linemen in the state of North Carolina get this opportunity.”
He is the only player from the Sandhills Athletic Conference selected to the game.
