When you’re hot, you’re hot. Christian Banke doesn’t have to look too far back to see the good run of golf he has put together recently.
Coming off a third-place finish at the Southwestern Amateur two weeks ago where he opened with a 63, and two rounds well under par at the California Amateur Championship, Banke has ridden the wave that brought him into Pinehurst for the 121st North & South Amateur through the first two rounds of stroke play.
“My last five or six rounds I have had three or four in the low 60s,” Banke said.
With two rounds in the 60s to open the championship, Banke, who just completed this season as a grad student at Arizona, found himself on top of the leaderboard with two other golfers after the first round Tuesday, and remained there alone after the conclusion of stroke play Wednesday following his round of 67 on Pinehurst No. 2.
Banke claimed the top seed into Thursday match play on No. 2 after starting out with three birdies on the first six holes, including a birdie 2 on the par-3 No. 6, which has played as the toughest hole on the course the first two rounds.
“I started off well. Yesterday I finished well, and I kind of kept the momentum going into my second round,” Banke said. “No. 2’s just really hard.”
After very little difference in the scores coming from both courses, Wednesday brought about a nearly two stroke difference from No. 2, which played nearly three strokes over par, to Course No. 4. Banke’s opening round on No. 4 featured him limiting his mistakes to share the lead with Karl Vilips and Zack Gordon. Gordon played No. 4 Wednesday and had an even par round to put him in third place behind Vilips by two strokes.
Now comes the change in format, but no change to what Banke focuses on the rest of the way. After all, it has worked well for the last few weeks for his game.
“I try to play the golf course. I don’t really kind of worry about my opponent that much. Obviously you have to on some shots pay attention to what the opponent is doing,” Banke said.
One local player, Jackson Van Paris, made it to the match play portion of the North & South after holding on over the final few holes.
Now is when the fun starts for the Pinecrest grad.
“I like going out and kind of being mano a mano and seeing what you can do. Hopefully I can use my love for matchplay to my advantage tomorrow,” Van Paris said.
“You go from playing the entire field to playing just one guy. I kind of transition from playing the golf course to the man I’m playing. You’ve got to be a little better than he is.”
Van Paris said his inconsistencies off the tee led to dropped shots over the final nine holes. After opening on No. 2 with three birdies and three bogeys on the first nine holes, Van Paris dropped to even par with bogeys on Nos. 10, 14 and 16, and a birdie on No. 11.
It wasn’t until he got off the green at No. 15 he knew where his score stood in terms of being in position to make match play.
“I didn’t really want to know until then. I was kind of just trying to play my own game,” Van Paris said. “I didn’t think I was very close until about hole 14. I bogeyed that hole to get me to 1 under for the tournament. That’s when I kind of knew I was going to be around it, especially with the tough finishing holes on No. 2.”
After dropping one shot off the cutline with his bogey on No. 16, Van Paris followed with a tee shot to the heart of the 17th green, and two putts for par. A drive found the short grass on No. 18, and a late club change for his approach that nestled to inside 10 feet led to a closing par proved to be a wise decision.
“You’ve kind of just got to just forget everything from the last two days and focus on what you’re doing in the future. Hopefully I can keep playing my game tomorrow,” Van Paris said. “What I’ve done has worked so far to get me to match play in a good field so I’m trying to take confidence from that.”
He finished at even par for the championship after his 2 over round. Van Paris takes on Nick Lyerly of Salisbury in the round of 32. The pair tees off from the first tee on No. 2 at 7:16 a.m. Thursday.
A.J. Beechler was the other local competitor that finished the 36 holes of stroke play, and had a round of 75 Wednesday for a two-day total of 9 over. Jonathan Honeywell withdrew.
The cutline for the top 32 players after 36 holes led to the nine-golfer playoff for five spots.
Birdies for Tyler Wilkes, Chad Willfong and William Moll earned spots with birdies on the first playoff hole secured their slots in match play. Carson Lundell birdied the second playoff hole, No. 17, and Finigan Tilly claimed the final spot on the third playoff hole.
Tilly’s spot almost didn’t come about, but a rules infraction was called on James Piot during the second playoff hole. After Piot putted out for his par on No. 17, Tilly and Mitch Davis seemed to be out of the playoff with their bogeys. Davis informed the rules official that Piot’s caddy touched his clubs in a manner to see which club he had in his hand on the tee. The officials said that the gesture could’ve given an unfair advantage to Piot, leading to a two-stroke penalty and his elimination.
