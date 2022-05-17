When thinking of the parts of Winston-Salem State that she liked about the college, Union Pines senior Aaliyah Balser had one attribute that not many college athlete signees have on their list.
“I like the atmosphere. I like how they give us time to communicate with our teachers and they provide help for you, and getting the opportunity to play with my older sister,” Balser said Friday after signing her national letter of intent to play basketball with the Rams next year.
Aaliyah and sister Hadiya will join the NCAA Division II program in Winston-Salem this fall. Aaliyah will be a freshman, and Haidya a junior after playing two seasons at Brunswick Community College.
“I look forward to seeing them play and see them feed off each other. I think it’s a great opportunity for her to have a sister who has already played at the next level. As an upperclassman, she can help her along the way,” Union Pines coach Anissa Little said. “It’s good to have somebody else that you can trust that will lead you to the right place.”
The last two years have brought Aaliyah back to Union Pines to be a force for the Vikings. As a senior, she averaged a double-double with 19 points and nearly 12 rebounds per game. She was named first-team all-district, and recently was an All-State honoree by HighSchoolOT.
“They’re getting a hard worker and a versatile player. They’re getting a humble player and a coachable player,” Little said. “At the next level, everybody’s good and everybody can play, but those are the things that separate you. She’ll be willing to come early and stay late. She’ll be willing to work on those skills and willing to work on whatever.”
Little also mentioned how Balser can play three different positions at guard or forward at the next level.
“She’s humble, but she’s hungry,” Little said.
Over the last two years with the Vikings, Balser helped Union Pines to a combined 27-14 record.
“I had fun and I got to know coach Little. We had good chemistry together since I played with most of them at New Century,” Balser said.
The Balser sisters last played together in 2020 at The O’Neal School and finished as state runners-up to Davidson Day.
“We bring energy to each other. We challenge each other and we will be a good duo,” Aaliyah said.