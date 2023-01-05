While inclement weather shortened the first Carolinas Golf Association championship of the year to an 18-hole event, Pinewild Country Club continued to set the perfect stage for the 14th playing of the Carolinas Young Amateur Championship. The final round was washed out leaving the opening round scores to determine the first Carolinas Golf Champions of 2023.
The local, 2022 champion Symon Balbin of Pinehurst completed his title defense after an outstanding opening round of 5-under-par, 67.
Balbin took Pinewild Country Club by the reins for the second year in a row improving on his 2022 championship round of 2-under-par, 70 by three strokes carding a 5-under-par, 67 to defend his title.
“I have been out here (Pinewild Country Club) a lot, because I live in the area,” Balbin said. “I am very comfortable at this course, I have always felt good out here. To be honest, I wasn’t feeling the most confident coming in since I haven’t been playing much lately. I just wanted to aim straight and not hit it to the left or right.”
The senior at UNC Greensboro was 1-under through No. 3 and feeling unsettled with his performance. Balbin mentioned that his birdie on No. 4 was the catalyst for the remainder of his round that topped his championship winning round the prior year.
“I made a few birdies on the front nine that jump started my round,” Balbin said. “Heading into the back nine I made three in-a-row again starting on No. 11. I got a little too hot on No. 14 and yanked it out of bounds, but that reeled me back in to hit a few more good shots on the way in.”
The defending champion drained eight birdies on the day finishing with a 5-under-par, 67 to take the lead.
“There was a little bit of pressure after winning last year, but I know a lot of the people playing in this tournament from high school and college so that loosened up the event and took some pressure off of me,” he said.
While Balbin may have been feeling the pressure to start, the two-time champion remarked on his win and what it has done for his confidence heading into his final college season at UNC Greensboro.
“This really builds my confidence heading into this season. This is going to be great to build off of heading into my last semester at UNCG,” Balbin said. “It was nice winning the one day tournament last year and I wanted to be able to win it in two days this year. It still feels great to win though.”
Alex Martin of Thomasville and Layne Lambert of Matthews tied for runner-up at 3-under-par, 69 at Pinewild Country Club.
Adrian Anderson of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina captured her second CGA championship title by three strokes with a strong 3-under-par, 69.
“I went out there with no expectations,” Anderson said. “This is my first tournament since October so I just wanted to go out there, have some fun and play some good golf.”
The College of Charleston freshman did exactly that with a bogey-free outward nine, including a birdie on the par-4, No. 6. After the turn, she carded four additional birdies on Nos. 10, 12, 14 and 18 to take the lead that she assumed she would need to extend in the final round.
“I was a little bit nervous at first today, because it has been a while since I have been in this position,” Anderson said. “I went out there and played my best like this was going to be the final round. I actually played pretty well today and sank a lot of putts.”
While the second round was cut short and ultimately canceled, both Anderson and Balbin held their opening round leads as the storm rolled in. This is Anderson’s second CGA championship win, the first being the 2021 Jimmy Anderson Junior Girls’ title, however it is her first as a collegiate athlete.
“This situation was a win-win for me. If we didn’t get to finish then obviously I got the win, but if we did get to play then I got another round of golf playing with my friends so it was a fun experience,” Anderson said. “This is pretty exciting because it is my first amateur win. It is also really nice to see that my work has been paying off.”
Grace Holcomb of Wilmington earned runner-up with an even-par, 72 followed by Isabella Rawl of Lexington, South Carolina who captured third at 1-over-par, 73.
Other local women’s finishers included Jaclyn Kenzel of Southern Pines and Mary Sears Brown of Pinehurst both posting rounds of 78 to finish in a tie for ninth. Jayden Ford finished in a tie for 16th with a round of 81. On the men’s side, Jackson Bode of Pinehurst finished in a tie for 26th after a round of 76, Travis Bryant of Southern Pines with a 77 to finish in a tie for 31st and Colin Dutton finished in a tie for 40th with his round of 79.