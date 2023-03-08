The UNC Greensboro men’s golf team entered a loaded field playing in the Wake Forest Invitational at Pinehurst No. 2 this week far from being the largest name in the field with several Power 5-level schools competing.
Among the favorites was host Wake Forest with its historic golf tradition, but several Spartans with familiarity of the area was a key that many teams in the field didn’t have.
Among the five-man roster was Pinecrest graduate Symon Balbin, who was back at home, and felt at home on Course No. 2 in the 54 holes.
“We had this feeling that we belonged in this position. Our coach gave us a talk about rising up to the moment. No, we're not as big as the names of the other schools, but we feel like we’ve got as much game as everybody else,” Balbin said. “I feel like I’m at home. My friends and family are here to watch, and I’ve played this course a lot of times. It really just feels like I’ve been here before, and it’s a bonus that I’m here with my teammates. It makes it that much better.”
Feeling at home meant that with all the rounds that Balbin has played on Pinehurst No. 2 in his life, he’s learned the places to hit shots to, as well as the places not to go.
“I know a lot of guys get nervous out here just because it’s such a tough course, but I’ve messed up so many times out here that I don’t really want to hit it bad anymore,” Balbin said laughing.
Scoring opportunities were there in Monday’s opening 18, but as the next two rounds progressed, prime scoring chances became less prevalent. Tuesday’s 18-hole final round came on a gusty day where accuracy was tested coming into the complex greens on Donald Ross’ masterpiece. With that, Balbin had a gameplan.
“I really just tried to stay loose with all my friends and family out here, so I chatted with them when I was bored,” he said. “I just tried to not miss it too big. That’s pretty much it.”
Recording one of three rounds under par by the field Tuesday, Balbin helped his team finish 6 over in the final round to remain in first, after sitting in a share of the 36-hole lead going into the final round. The Spartans finished at 10 over as a team, 10 strokes ahead of Northwestern.
Balbin’s final round of 68 was his best round of the tournament, finishing a career-best seventh at 1 over par in the event.
“It just feels really comfortable. I’m always around people I know, and it feels like a normal day on the course,” Balbin said. “The win is just a cherry on top.”
His 33 on the back nine coming in, including a chip in birdie on the par-3 17th hole, catapulted him as the team’s top finisher. He entered the final round at 3 over and three shots off his team’s lead. UNCG graduate student Nick Lyerly, who was a quarterfinalist at the North & South Amateur hosted on the same course this past summer, finished in a tie for ninth.
Both provided some local knowledge, and the trip home was an experience that Balbin got this week he had never had before.
“(Lylerly’s) been around as well. We kind of just made sure to let everyone know what to do and what not to do, which has helped a lot this week,” Balbin said. “I stayed with the team, and it was actually my first time staying at the Carolina Hotel, and I’ve lived here all my life. It was weird because my house was five minutes down the road, and I was staying in the hotel.”
The win was the second tournament win of the year for UNCG.
“It feels like it was one last hoorah,” Balbin said. “I won’t be back in this position next year, so it gives us great momentum going into the postseason and the next few tournaments.”
Two other players with local ties in the field were Duke sophomore Kelly Chinn, a Country Club of North Carolina member, and Wake Forest senior Fulton Smith, who played at O’Neal and won back-to-back state titles.
Chinn finished in a tie for 30th at 9 over for the tournament. Posting two rounds of 72 in the opening and final rounds, Chinn had a 75 in Monday’s second round. He finished third among Duke’s players in the field.
Smith finished one shot back in a tie for 39th at 10 over par. Opening with a round of 72, Smith followed with a 74 in the second round and a 75 on Tuesday.
SMU’s Nathan Petronzio won medalist honors as the only player to post a three-round total under par at 3 under. He used two rounds in the 60s on the first day, and a final round 71 to finish on top.
ACC golfers return to the area in April for the conference championship contested on the Dogwood Course at the Country Club of North Carolina April 20-24.
