It’s only the first inning, but Riley Cameron’s white baseball pants are already soiled with infield dirt, yet the red tinted spots on his pants are still a few shades lighter than his once-white baseball cleats that have seen their fair share of time on a baseball diamond.
Every baseball team needs a player like Cameron, one who is willing to do the dirty work to steal a base under a throw to second base to move himself into scoring position, or lay out for a wild pitch to keep an opposing runner from advancing 90 feet. The term that many people who follow baseball for that type of player is “dirtbag,” and a picture of Cameron after a full nine innings would be the example beside the definition of that term if there were a baseball dictionary.
A standout player locally at Union Pines before graduating in 2017, Cameron returned to the area as collegiate baseball made its debut with the Sandhills Bogeys.
“I haven’t had friends and family be able to come watch me since high school, which was five years ago,” Cameron said. “It’s something that I’m going to remember forever and cherish.”
For many who haven’t seen Cameron play in recent years, he still brings the same intensity that he played with donning the Viking jersey, where he was named conference co-player of the year as a senior and subsequently named All-State after batting .479, with 36 RBIs and five homers. He also scored 33 runs.
Now playing back in Moore County, his stats are similar, leading the team with 12 runs scored through 10 games. He’s batting .296, but has an on-base percentage nearly double that.
“I’ve been working a lot with our head coach, coach Bernie (Carbo). He’s helped me a lot offensively so far this summer, and I think that’s going to help me in the long run at Catawba and hopefully a future professional contract,” Cameron said. “I’m still staying active behind the plate trying to fine-tune everything. I’m just trying to stay consistent.”
After spending the last two seasons at Wheeling University in West Virginia, Cameron’s collegiate journey brings him back to North Carolina for his senior season at NCAA Division II power Catawba. After an all-conference season as a sophomore, Cameron’s junior season saw him bat .316 with a team-high eight homers.
Every summer he has played in college has come with spending the offseason playing wood-bat baseball. From South Florida to a few stops in the Coastal Plain League, the chance to play back at home in the Old North State League was a chance he didn’t want to pass up.
“Around here, you didn’t get much baseball at all, except for travel ball and maybe some showcase. It’s a big deal,” Cameron said. “It definitely opened a lot of eyes and got a lot of heads out here. We’re looking to keep winning and getting more people out here.”
In front of a larger than expected crowd for the home opener two weeks ago, Cameron’s return to the area in his first at-bat was his only homer so far this summer to help the Bogeys in the win over Fayetteville.
“They had a lot of fans there, so it’s cool to come to a different league and have a lot of fans as well, and we’re having success as well,” Cameron said. “Hopefully we’ll keep it rocking and rolling.”
Several local ties are on the Bogeys’ roster and coaching staff, including Sandy McIver, who was a pitching coach at Union Pines when Cameron played.
“He’s a great pitching coach. He’s helped a lot of our staff already make strides,” Cameron said. “He keeps everybody laughing and keeps everybody in a good mood. Coach McIver is one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had, honestly. He’s a great clubhouse guy and a great pitching coach.”
People like McIver in the dugout are vital to helping a team full of complete strangers come together to play for two months and sharpen their skills. Even before that, Cameron has seen the team meld quickly, even within the first few weeks of the summer season.
“I’ve had teams that never ended up gelling. There would be fights and whatnot, but I feel like we’ve got a great group of guys that likes each other,” Cameron said. “We don’t have a bunch of outliers. Everyone wants to win.”
With a mixed bag of personalities and roles, Cameron has seemed to take the role of a working leader for the team. Looking to stay consistent this summer and focus on one pitch at a time, he says, when he steps into the batter’s box his focus turns to “Just hit the ball a long way.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.