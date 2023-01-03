Aussies vs Pinecrest 07.jpeg

Max Peters dumps off a no-look pass to Jacob Younan against Pinecrest. The team from the Mulgrave Coastal Basketball Association played in several basketball tournaments in the country over the last few weeks.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Food, basketball and competition are universal in most regards, and several players from Australia experienced that first-hand locally last week when their team competed in the Holiday in the Pines basketball event hosted at Pinecrest.

Eight players on the Mulgrave Junior Advanced Training Squad closed out their 24-day trek around the country playing in different basketball tournaments with three games in three days inside Pinecrest’s James Moore Gymnasium.

Aussies vs Pinecrest 30.jpeg

Coach Naomi Fulton talks with the Mulgrave Junior Advanced Training Squad during a timeout against Pinecrest.
Aussies vs Pinecrest 21.jpeg

George Maladakis dribbles the ball up the court against Pinecrest. 
Pinecrest bball 05.jpeg

Mulgrave players cheer from the second and third rows of the Pinecrest student section during the Holiday in the Pines last week. 
Aussies vs Pinecrest 01.jpeg

The Mulgrave Junior Advanced Training Squad stands for the Australian national anthem ahead of their game against Pinecrest at the Holiday in the Pines.

