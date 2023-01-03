Food, basketball and competition are universal in most regards, and several players from Australia experienced that first-hand locally last week when their team competed in the Holiday in the Pines basketball event hosted at Pinecrest.
Eight players on the Mulgrave Junior Advanced Training Squad closed out their 24-day trek around the country playing in different basketball tournaments with three games in three days inside Pinecrest’s James Moore Gymnasium.
The competitive level on the court followed with friendly games outside of the gym with homestays with local families.
“Knox, he destroys us in ping pong,” said Lachlan Dreger, one of three players who stayed with the Van Scoyoc family in Pinehurst.
“It’s fun and easy,” Knox added.
Knox is the younger brother of Kenan Van Scoyoc on the Pinecrest JV team. When the team parents first heard about the visitors from Australia staying a few nights in the Pinehurst area around the Holiday in the Pines, the Van Scoyoc family was more than happy to host.
“My dad growing up said he always had exchange students, so he thought this would be a good opportunity,” Kenan said. “It’s really a cool experience just showing them around Pinehurst and what we have to offer, and learning about Australia and how they live back home.”
A taste of Pinehurst included a breakfast of pancakes and French toast at Dornoch Grille at the Country Club of North Carolina before games last Wednesday.
“We took them out to eat near the golf course. We watched some golf and they got to enjoy Pinehurst for what it is,” Kenan said.
The Mulgrave Coastal Basketball Association holds tryouts to select their advanced training squad, and has taken the team to compete in America five times now since 2009.
“I was thinking years ago about how we could progress our kids? What else can we offer? We had an advanced training squad, and we wondered why are they training, and what’s the goal out of this?” coach Naomi Fultonm said, who has been on all five trips. “I put it to the players and the parents and said, ‘How about a USA tour?’ thinking they would say it’s too expensive. But they were like, ‘Yay, let’s go,’ and I had 30 people on my first tour.”
This year’s tour has taken the team to New York, the Washington D.C. area, and two tournaments in the Tar Heel state.
Showtime Basketball in Australia sets up the tours, and picked Moore County to bring the team halfway around the world to visit.
Visits to attractions in New York City, Washington and the Duke-Wake Forest basketball game in Winston-Salem have been highlighted off the court for the team. But the nights staying in homestays always end up being the most memorable, Fulton said.
“The homestays are one of the highlights because they get to mingle more with the actual players and their families to see what life is like in America,” Fulton said. “It is different to what it is in Australia.”
Experiencing a different culture is one thing, but learning the style and pace of play through game experience has been one thing that stood out to the Aussie players.
“Everyone is way bigger and more athletic,” Kuda Mawire said. “We’ve got to get bigger and play quicker.”
After three games in Southern Pines, the Australians seemed to find their stride shooting and playing against Willow Spring. A shorter 3-point distance and the style of officiating were parts the team picked up easily, the players said.
Every day of the tournament, the players were easy to find in the gym, sitting front and center wearing their purple and yellow sweatsuits, taking in the action of every game they weren’t competing in.
“When we played just one team (on other stops), that’s all they see, but here we’ve stopped to see a couple other games to see how they play against each other,” Fulton said. “We’re like, ‘Oh, so that’s how you play in America.’ It’s a bit more aggressive.”
On the first day of games, several players from Mulgrave found their way into a gathering of Pinecrest students standing and cheering from their regular spot in the gym.
“They were as big as the crowds at home,” Mawire said.
The players connected with the students and took new cheers to bring back home. One night later when Mulgrave played the Patriots, the Pinecrest student section provided larger cheers for each bucket from the Aussies.
“That was so fun because it was completely different from home. No one does it like that at home,” George Maladakis said. “All the trash talk and stuff, it was so funny.”
The trip to America over the last 24 days also brought the players away from their families on Christmas and New Year’s Day. The coaching staff tried their best to make the players feel at home as the team continued to grow together on the trip.
“We did do a Christmas with the boys; we had a secret Santa. They all had to buy gifts for each other and we all went to Red Lobster for Christmas lunch. That was a treat,” Fulton said.
The trip to Red Lobster and other restaurants during their stay opened their eyes to the portion sizes, including the size of New York pizza slices early on.
“We’ve had a lot of fast food really,” Maladakis said. “The unlimited refills. Back home, you have to keep paying for them.”
And the Australians have brought their own tastes to their homestays, including food staples Vegemite, a popular spread, and Tim Tam candies. The two don’t go together, but that didn’t stop the players on their homestay in the Washington area.
“At my first homestay, I got the guy some Vegemite and Tim Tams. One of my teammates convinced him that a Tim Tam slam was where you get a Tim Tam and dip it in Vegemite, and it’s not nice,” Dreger said laughing.
Washington brought some of the coldest temperatures the players, all of whom are from the northern portion of Queensland, have ever felt.
“All I heard was about snow, snow, snow, and it’s in the negatives (degrees) but there’s no snow,” Maladakis said.
“Where we’re from, you can wear shorts in the winter,” Dreger said.
Like many, the players were hoping for a white Christmas on the first visits to America for all eight players.
“We normally see snow, and the kids are disappointed because we didn’t see snow this time,” Fulton said. “We froze in Washington, but no snow.
“They had no idea of the weather because we come from the tropics. We don’t own jumpers. I wear a jumper once a year and that’s it.”
From New York pizza, learning the American style of basketball and ping pong lessons on their homestays, Fulton said the team has grown together and can take the lessons learned from the trip to translate to their lives when they return home.
“The experience as a whole for the boys helps them grow a lot,” Fulton said. “We range from 15 to 17, so it’s a growing experience. It’s a long time away from their parents and their families, and it’s pretty much counting on each other.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.