After registering his 15th strikeout of the game, nearly the only thing that could stop Pinecrest junior right-handed pitcher Noah Arnett Tuesday at home in the first round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A state playoffs was the pitch-count rule.
After tossing 108 pitches for the first 20 outs of the game that South View struggled to get a bead on, Arnett was welcomed back to the dugout with teammates fanning their hats at him to help cool off their teammate after heating up on the mound with his pitching and flashes of emotions in an 8-1 win at home.
The Pinecrest baseball team defeated South View, after both teams were scoreless through the first three innings. In the middle innings, Pinecrest found its offensive footing to take care of business to set up a fourth meeting with Richmond in the second round scheduled for Friday.
“I’m glad we're playing them. We need our revenge,” Arnett said on facing Richmond.
Entering the fourth inning, both sides were scoreless and both pitchers were pitching a no-hitter. In the bottom of the fourth, Grayson Hudgins broke up South View pitcher Naythien Peterson-McNamara’s no-hit performance with a double.
“In high school baseball, that first game is huge in the playoffs. You’re doing your best to keep everybody calm and you’re going to get a guy on the mound that is a very good high school pitcher and you’re waiting for something that can propel a big inning,” Pinecrest coach Jeff Hewitt said.
With the bases loaded in the fourth, the first run of the game came for the Patriots when Nick DiCarlo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. The second-seeded Patriots (19-5) broke out of the slump when Cam Bunker hit into a fielder’s choice, followed by a wild pitch tagged on two more runs, giving the Patriots a 3-0 lead heading to the fifth.
No. 31 seed South View (14-9) broke up Arnett’s no-hitter on a double by Kanyon Culver in the top of the fifth.
After his 6 ⅔ innings were over, South View recorded three hits and walked one batter.
“We kind of waited them out and we were able to score late. Hats off to Arnett,” Hewitt said. “He’s just getting better and controlling his emotions, staying in the moment.”
Arnett was able to get out of a jam in the top of the sixth inning with a key strikeout to keep the Tigers scoreless.
“They had a good little run right there in that inning, and it felt good to shut them down. It was a very demoralizing thing to do, and it helped us out a lot,” Arnett said. ”We got hot late in the game, and I just knew that we would start clicking and we started rolling.”
In the bottom of the sixth, DiCarlo kept it rolling for the Patriots on an RBI triple and Bunker followed up with a bunt single to score the senior to make it a 6-0 lead. Colby Wallace would then put the game out of reach with a three-run homer deep to left to make it 8-0.
The Tigers would get their first and only run of the game on a RBI double by Culver, but the Patriots secured the win.
“I just try to stay locked in mentally, I know my offense had my back and the main thing was just trying to get through the innings, locate and get outs,” Arnett said.
Wallace finished with three RBIs and DiCarlo and Bunker each had two RBIs.
Patriots will meet a familiar foe later this week in Richmond as the two sides will face in the second round. After sweeping the regular season series, Pinecrest lost 13-1 to the Raiders in the championship game of the Terry Sanford Bulldog Invitational three weeks ago.
“First of all, it’s a game where we have to control our emotions and understand what’s on the line,” Hewitt said. “We know that they have gotten better, but with that being said, we have to do two things and that’s play hard and have fun.”
Mustangs’ Season Ends To Hobbton
Visiting Hobbton posted three runs early to avenge a loss earlier this season to the North Moore baseball team for a 4-3 upset in Robbins Tuesday in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.
No. 4 North Moore (16-2) defeated No. 29 Hobbton (8-13) 10-0 earlier this season.
In the top of the second inning, the Wildcats scored three runs and forced Mustang starter Ethan Dunlap off the mound. Gabriel Swarms pitched the next four-plus innings, striking out nine and allowed two hits and one run to score.
The Mustangs’ defense committed six errors in the loss.
Hobbton pushed the lead out to 4-1 in the top of the fourth, and North Moore got that run back in the bottom of the inning. Another run scored for North Moore bottom of the fifth on a Robert Garner.
Dunlap and Justis Dorsett each had an RBI in the final game of the season.
In other action, the North Moore softball team lost 13-3 in six innings to North Duplin on the road.
Bulldogs Outlast Vikings
The first-round playoff game for the Union Pines baseball team was eerily similar to the matchup last season. Both games were at Terry Sanford with Brady Gore pitching, both games Chance Purvis hit a home run, and just like last year the Vikings came up short in a 4-1 loss Tuesday in the 3A state playoffs.
Purvis’ homer in the top of the third inning was the only run to score in the loss with Gore holding the No. 24 Vikings (10-14) at bay with two hits total in the game. Gore struck out 10 batters. Trevor Hilburn had the other hit for the Vikings.
Purvis got the start for Union Pines, and struck out four batters and allowed five hits in his five-plus innings on the mound.
Gehrig Hodges homered for the Bulldogs and had two RBIs in the win.
Pinecrest Lacrosse’s Season Ends at Cardinal Gibbons
The Pinecrest boys lacrosse team was defeated 18-2 by Cardinal Gibbons on the road Tuesday in the third round of the NCHSAA 4A state playoffs.
The loss ends one of the best seasons in program history with a 14-6 overall record.