U.S. Adaptive Open Championship Golf for The Pilot Newspaper

Eli Villanueva teases caddie as he waits to tee off, at the U.S. Adaptive Open Championship Golf at Pinehurst No. 6 Golf Course 

 Pamela M. Jensen/Special to The Pilot

While no one from the Pinehurst area, or Moore County in general, played in the field this week for the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open, Eli Villanueva, who has called the region home for more than two decades, was proud to be the local guy at the historic championship.

“Army. Fort Bragg all the way. This is home,” Villanueva said while pointing to his Fort Bragg hat that he donned all three rounds on Pinehurst No. 6. “I’m proud to be representing the local area, the Army and my family. I’m so grateful to be here.”

U.S. Adaptive Open Championship Golf for The Pilot Newspaper

Eli Villanueva, from Fort Bragg, fist bumps his caddie after playing the ninth hole at the U.S. Adaptive Open Championship Golf at Pinehurst No. 6 Golf Course Tuesday
Eli Villanueva, Fort Bragg, N.C.

Eli Villanueva, from Fort Bragg, plays the 10th hole on the first day of play at the U.S. Adaptive Open at Pinehurst No. 6. 

