While no one from the Pinehurst area, or Moore County in general, played in the field this week for the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open, Eli Villanueva, who has called the region home for more than two decades, was proud to be the local guy at the historic championship.
“Army. Fort Bragg all the way. This is home,” Villanueva said while pointing to his Fort Bragg hat that he donned all three rounds on Pinehurst No. 6. “I’m proud to be representing the local area, the Army and my family. I’m so grateful to be here.”
Competing in the arm impairment category, Villanueva finished 15th overall with a three-round total of 20 over. Among the players in the field with arm impairments, Villanueva finished third.
The experience from the week in Pinehurst is something the U.S. Army veteran will cherish.
“To be in the first Adaptive U.S. Open, you only have one chance, right? I’m so grateful to be in this field, first of all,” Villanueva said. “Hopefully it’ll inspire a lot of people with impairments to start playing golf or not even just golf, any sport that they’re interested in. Hopefully this is the start of more big stuff to come.”
While calling the local area home, Villanueva’s home for the first few years of his life was halfways around the world. Born in the Philippines, Villanueva’s family moved to Hawaii when he was 13 years old. He enrolled in the Army after graduating high school.
“That got me here to Fort Bragg, went through jump school in Fort Bragg and I stayed on at Fort Bragg for the most part of my 22 years of my career,” Villaneuva said. “I was stationed to Korea for a year, and a year and a half in Panama. That was during the Panama invasion. Then deployed to Afghanistan once Iraq three times. I’ve been here, retired from the Army in ‘07, still working on Fort Bragg, still working for the Army.”
Villanueva served in the 82nd Airborne Division.
A broken bone in his left arm during his tenure in the Army limits Villanueva’s left arm from rotating properly, which was a problem for more than just a golf swing for the left-handed dominant soldier.
It wasn’t until after the surgery that Villanueva started playing golf.
“From that point on, this is way before golf, I learned to adjust from that, doing everyday chores and everyday things, and picked up golf way later, and I learned to play golf with the impairment,” Villaneuva said. “I guess for myself this is all I know. I don’t know how to play with a regular arm.”
Golf has now taken over Villanueva’s life, now a regular at many Carolinas Golf Association and other amateur tournaments.
Many players in the field were veterans, with injuries and disabilities sustained during their time in the military leading them to adaptive golf. The stories of veterans learning to cope with their impairments are limitless, but Villanueva hopes his story can be a guiding light to many who have marched the same path as he has.
“Just don’t give up. For me the hardest thing was acceptance. What was hard is, ‘Man, I can’t do this, I can’t do that.’ I was pretty active. I played basketball growing up until I broke it,” he said. “Then I still tried to play even afterward. It is what it was. I got hurt, and once I accepted it, it was, ‘Hey, this is what I’ve got, I’ve got to deal with it, and never give up and just work hard at everything you do.’ Just keep going.”
Just keep going is what he hopes can happen for the adaptive golf community with the start of its first USGA championship. Having a start this year and next at Pinehurst, Villanueva sees this as a chance for adaptive golf to continue to take big steps across the globe.
“British, I guess. Augusta maybe? We can all dream, right?” he said. “It started here so it can only go forward, in my opinion.”