North Moore junior Kolby Ritchie runs past the Lejeune defense in Friday’s first round of the NCHSAA playoffs. The Mustangs host Pender in the second round, a rematch of last year’s third round playoff contest, Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

 Lynn Pennington/Special to The Pilot

Weather has led to one less day of preparation ahead of the second round of the N.C. High School football playoffs with inclement weather expected for Friday around kickoff.

The tough challenge of preparing for postseason games got that much tougher with one less day for teams to lay out a game plan for their foreign opponents.

HSFB-Pinecrest v Laney

Pinecrest receiver Hunter Neifert (5) weaves through Laney’s defense for a long gain at home during the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs last Friday. The Patriots host Jordan Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the second round.

