Amateur Putting Tour Comes to Southern Pines GC Staff Report May 24, 2023 May 24, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Mark Duckett putts on the 18th hole of the Pinehurst Thistle Dhu putting course during the Amateur Putting Tour championship round in November. Jonathan Bym/The Pilot The Amateur Putting Tour, which held its inaugural national championship at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club last year, has a national championship qualifying event scheduled locally on June 17.The event is scheduled from 2 to 7 p.m. on the new Overhills 18-hole putting course at the Southern Pines Golf Club. No tee times are required for the event that is open to the public.The stroke-play qualifier costs $30 for an individual, or $60 for a two-player team. Players can get a replay round for $15. Members of the Veteran Golfers Association can enter a team for $40. An optional purse buy-in is $25 per player.The top five individuals and the top three teams will earn exemption into the national championship at Pinehurst later this year.Registration can be found at https://www.golfgenius.com/register?league_id=9526130794767081307