HSBK-M-Union Pines v Scotland

Union Pines graduate Taijh Alston, center, made an appearance wearing his new Colorado Buffaloes warm-up suit during a Union Pines boys basketball game against Scotland. Alston, a graduate of West Virginia University, announced that he was moving on to Colorado for his final year of collegiate eligibility to play for new head coach Deion Sanders.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Taijh Alston was far from content on how this past college football season went for him at West Virginia University when looking back on his redshirt senior season for the Mountaineers.

The 2017 Union Pines graduate’s expectations failed to live up to reality for both him and his team after he posted 18 total tackles, including three for a loss with two forced fumbles in a disappointing 5-7 season in Morgantown.

Vikings fall to the Bulldogs, 42-6

Union Pines Vikings Taijh Alston (7) celebrates after sacking Terry Sanford Bulldogs Christian Jayne (12) during their game at home in 2016.
Vikings defeat Patriots, 47-8

Union Pines Vikings Marquise Ray (72) and Taijh Alston (7) celebrate a fumble recovery during their game against the Providence Grove Patriots during the 2016 season.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days