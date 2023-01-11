Union Pines graduate Taijh Alston, center, made an appearance wearing his new Colorado Buffaloes warm-up suit during a Union Pines boys basketball game against Scotland. Alston, a graduate of West Virginia University, announced that he was moving on to Colorado for his final year of collegiate eligibility to play for new head coach Deion Sanders.
Taijh Alston was far from content on how this past college football season went for him at West Virginia University when looking back on his redshirt senior season for the Mountaineers.
The 2017 Union Pines graduate’s expectations failed to live up to reality for both him and his team after he posted 18 total tackles, including three for a loss with two forced fumbles in a disappointing 5-7 season in Morgantown.
“I just didn’t want to go out with how things went last year. I felt like it could’ve went way better,” Alston said. “I didn’t want to regret anything down the road and make that my last year.”
Alston’s career had been littered with injuries and setbacks, and he looked to make the most of one final chance, so he hit the transfer portal.
A veteran talent one year removed from a 2021 season where Alston recorded 37 tackles, five sacks and 11 tackles for loss made him a desirable transfer for most colleges. But one program stood out to him, and has stood out in recent weeks to dozens of recruits, when former NFL great and new University of Colorado coach Deion Sanders comes calling.
“I hit the transfer portal and Deion gave me an opportunity. I couldn’t resist that because I felt like that was the best opportunity for me to go to the NFL,” Alston said.
After three seasons as the head coach at Jackson State, Sanders makes the jump to the Power 5 level at Colorado, looking to revive a program that has had one winning season in the last 16 years.
Despite the lack of success in Boulder in recent years, the Colorado program has a lot of energy building with Sanders taking over. That was enticing to Alston.
“Colorado is an amazing place and beautiful, but Deion himself is a great coach. Everybody knows he’s going to give you the exposure and the great coaches they have,” Alston said. “You can’t match that anywhere else.”
Sanders took the world by storm as a professional two-sport athlete in the 90s, well before Alston was born. His success as a player, and now translating to him as a coach, makes Sanders a charismatic leader that college players are gravitating toward.
“I can’t describe getting a call from Deion. I just told him I’m ready to work, he told me he needed a veteran edge rusher and I was ready to work,” Alston said. “When I get there, it’s just head down and work because it’s my last season before I declare for the NFL.”
Colorado currently ranks second in the nation in transfer players, according to 247Sports, with 17 transfers already committed to the program, the most in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision.
The players are reporting to the program this week, and Alston hopes that an offseason of work can help him to achieve individual goals this coming fall.
“I’m trying to get all-conference in the Pac 12, newcomer of the year in the Pac 12 and to be a leader with my team,” Alston said.
After graduating from Union Pines, Alston initially went to East Carolina. While in Greenville, he suffered a leg injury and transferred to Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi. With 78 tackles, including seven sacks, 15 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, he garnered an offer for a second chance to go to West Virginia.
After battling through injuries at West Virginia, Alston garnered Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award nomination, as well as a nomination to the Capital One Orange Bowl Courage Award in 2021.