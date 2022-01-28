HSWres-SAC Tournament 2022

Teams from across the conference were in action at the Sandhills Athletic Conference wrestling tournament Wednesday at Union Pines High School in Cameron.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

Moore County sent all three of its wrestling programs to the N.C. High School Athletic Association state dual team championships which begin Monday.

Union Pines and Pinecrest were seeded as the top overall seeds for the 3A and 4A East brackets, respectively. If both teams win their two opening matches Monday, the road to the state championship could come through Moore County for the 3A East and 4A East brackets.

The first two rounds will be wrestled Monday, followed by the third and regional championship rounds Wednesday. The championships will be hosted in Greensboro Saturday.

Union Pines hosts Western Harnett to open the tournament, with the winner of that match facing the winner of the Carrboro and Westover match later Monday.

Pinecrest drew East Chapel Hill to open the championship, and the winner faces either Wakefield or Pine Forest to follow that match.

North Moore goes to Thomasville as the No. 6-seed in the 1A East, and opens against Albemarle. The winner faces either Thomasville or Chatham Central.

The matches start at their respective sites at 6 p.m. Monday.

