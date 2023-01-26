Union Pines’ Brock Sullivan and Pinecrest’s Cooper Ogden wrestle in the 160-pound weight class, in a Sandhills Athletic Conference match between Union Pines and Pinecrest earlier this season. Both teams host first- and second-round matches in the NCHSAA state dual team championship Saturday.
All three Moore County wrestling teams were seeded in the N.C. High School Athletic Association dual team state wrestling tournament that starts Saturday.
Two of the three teams will host the first and second round action on Saturday, and teams that win their first two matches will compete in Wednesday's third and regional round matches in the bracket.
After advancing to the state championship match of last year's 3A dual team bracket, Union Pines is the top seed in the 3A East. The Vikings take on Seventy-First to open the playoffs, and will take on the winner of Terry Sanford and Northern Nash, who will compete at Union Pines in the first round, in the second-round bout.
First-round matches will start at noon, with the second round to follow at 1:30 p.m. at Union Pines.
Pinecrest is the No. 3 seed in the 4A East, and will host Cleveland to open the playoffs. The winner of that match faces off with either Lumberton or Hoke County in the second round to follow.
Times at Pinecrest are TBA.
North Moore earned the sixth seed in the 1A East, and opens against Eastern Randolph in a match at Thomasville. The winner takes on either Thomasville or Northside-Pinetown in the second round.