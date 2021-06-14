The baseball teams from North Moore, Pinecrest and Union Pines were selected to their respective brackets for the N.C. High School Athletic Association baseball state playoffs that start Tuesday.
The Patriots and Vikings were locked into the playoffs after claiming their respective conference titles last week with one-loss seasons. The Mustangs earned the only wild card bid out of the Yadkin Valley Conference.
Pinecrest is the only team of the three at home in the first round. The fifth-seeded Patriots (13-1) welcome No. 12 Wake Forest Tuesday at home in the 4A East bracket.
The Cougars (12-2) finished second in the Northern Conference with a pair of losses to conference champion Heritage. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
At the plate, senior shortstop Khalil Watson has a .526 batting average with 14 RBIs and six home runs. He is ranked the No. 8 prospect for the 2021 MLB, according to MLB.com, and has committed to N.C. State.
Including Watson, five batters in the Wake Forest lineup have a .275 batting average or better.
Wake Forest’s top two pitchers, innings wise, both sport an ERA under 1.00. Senior Isaac Williams has 45 strikeouts and four earned runs in 29 innings, while sophomore Cooper Allen has the same amount of strikeouts and earned runs in 28 ⅓ innings.
Both teams have very similar run differentials this season, with Pinecrest’s at 112-20 over its opponents, and Wake Forest’s at 111-31.
Winner of the matchup takes on the winner of Fuquay-Varina and Leesville Road on Thursday in the second round.
With an abundance of conference champions in the 3A East, Union Pines hits the road against Terry Sanford, a rematch of the 2018 3A East regional semifinal. First pitch between the No. 10 Vikings (12-1) and the No. 7 Bulldogs (13-0) will be in Fayetteville at 7 p.m.
Terry Sanford claimed the Patriot Athletic Conference title. A trio of juniors have combined to pitch 60 ⅓ innings of the staff’s 68 innings this season.
Junior Brady Gore has a 0.92 ERA with 30 ⅓ innings pitched, and has struck out 46 batters. Cruise Hertz has a 0.57 ERA with 21 strikeouts in 12 ⅓ innings, and Nathan Brown has a 3.11 ERA through 18 innings pitched.
Seven starters in the Terry Sanford lineup have a batting average above .300, according to MaxPreps.
The former conference foes last met in the 2018 regional semifinal, a pitchers’ duel, with eight combined hits and Terry Sanford scratching across one run in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 1-0 win.
The winner of this matchup takes on the winner of West Carteret and Clayton on Thursday.
Earning one of the wild card spots into the 1A West bracket, No. 13 North Moore travels to fourth-seeded Polk County.
The Wolverines (8-6) were the top 1A seed out of the 1A/2A split Western Highlands Conference.
Junior Jackson Beiler leads the team with 13 RBIs this year and a .297 average. Junior Cam Cameron has a team-best .317 batting average with nine RBIs.
A pair of juniors have totted a majority of the load one the mound for Polk County this season. Micah Hill has pitched 39 innings and Cameron has pitched 37 ⅔ innings, and both have a sub-2.00 ERA this season. Hill leads the team with 61 strikeouts, and Cameron has 31.
The winner of this matchup takes on the winner of Cornerstone Charter and Lincoln Charter in the second round on Thursday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.